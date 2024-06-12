Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Armenia to leave Russia-led security bloc, says PM

Armenia to leave Russia-led security bloc, says PM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov (L) and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan (R) meet in Moscow, Russia, 25 July 2023. During the trilateral and separate bilateral talks, the ministers analyze ways to de-escalate the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and step up implementation of the trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Maxim Shipenkov / Pool)
By Reuters
12 Jun 2024
0

June 12 (Reuters) - Armenia will leave a Russia-led security bloc, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed on Wednesday for the first time, accusing members of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation of having planned a war against his country with Azerbaijan.

  • PM says exit is a question of when, not if
  • Says Russian-led security bloc cannot be relied on
  • Move, though not unexpected, likely to anger Moscow

By Andrew Osborn

Pashinyan, who has tried to cultivate closer ties with the United States and European Union, said in March that Armenia, traditionally a close Russian ally, would leave the CSTO unless the security bloc detailed its commitment to uphold his country’s security in a satisfactory way.

Pashinyan’s comments to parliamentarians – reported by the Armenpress news agency – suggest he feels he has not received such a commitment and is resolved to quit the CSTO.

“We will leave. We will decide when to exit… Don’t worry, we won’t return,” said Pashinyan, an ex-journalist who came to power in 2018 on the back of street protests that swept away Russia-friendly politicians.

The CSTO, headquartered in Moscow, also includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Belarus. It had said it was waiting for Yerevan to clarify its stance.

Pashinyan is under pressure from protesters unhappy about what they say are unacceptable land concessions made to try to secure an elusive peace deal with Azerbaijan, which Pashinyan said on Wednesday was close to completion despite a remaining sticking point.

Ties between Russia and Armenia, host to various Russian military facilities, have become increasingly rancorous since Azerbaijan retook its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in September last year by force despite the presence there of Russian peacekeepers.

The CSTO did not intervene and Azerbaijan’s military action prompted a mass exodus of the region’s more than 100,000 ethnic Armenian population to Armenia.

Pashinyan has since made a series of statements voicing his disenchantment with the CSTO and Russia, saying he feels his South Caucasus country can no longer rely on Moscow to guarantee its security.

He has also accused at least two unnamed CSTO members of apparent collusion with Azerbaijan over a 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020 and has asked some Russian personnel stationed in Armenia to leave.

“It turned out that the members of the (CSTO) alliance are not fulfiling their contractual obligations, but were planning a war against us with Azerbaijan,” Armenpress quoted Pashinyan as saying on Wednesday.

Russian peacekeeping troops who were deployed in Karabakh after that 44-day conflict completed their full withdrawal on Wednesday, Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said.

The Russian foreign ministry said in March it was alarmed by the way Armenia’s political leadership was making public statements about the CSTO, which it said it believed were best made within the confines of the CSTO.

Armenia said in February it would not attend CSTO meetings and that it had no permanent representation at the bloc under a “de facto freeze” of its membership.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Africa

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
SA records first Mpox death among 5 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Maverick News

SA records first Mpox death among 5 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Lifelong victim with murderous instinct — Jacob Zuma is an unkillable zombie stalking South Africa
South Africa

Lifelong victim with murderous instinct — Jacob Zuma is an unkillable zombie stalking South Africa
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
DM168

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pope repeats gay slur in closed-door meeting, ANSA reports
Newsdeck

Pope repeats gay slur in closed-door meeting, ANSA reports
I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
Search continues for missing aircraft carrying Malawi vice president
Newsdeck

Search continues for missing aircraft carrying Malawi vice president
Hamas, Palestinian authority welcome UN Security Council resolution for Gaza ceasefire
Newsdeck

Hamas, Palestinian authority welcome UN Security Council resolution for Gaza ceasefire
Champion hot dog eater excluded from Coney Island contest over veggie franks
Newsdeck

Champion hot dog eater excluded from Coney Island contest over veggie franks

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.