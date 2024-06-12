ANC supporter Khodani Rambiyana at the party's final rally at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 25 May 2024 in the run-up to the 29 May elections. (Photo: Reuters / Alaister Russell)

The ANC easily held a ward in the Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality, showing that its support in Limpopo remains resolute.

Ward 17 (Lebowakgomo P, Q, R), Lepelle-Nkumpi in Capricorn: ANC 70% (64%) EFF 17% (15%) DOP 12% (15%) UAT 1% ELF-SA <1%

The setting: Lebowakgomo has the strange distinction of housing the provincial legislature of Limpopo but not being classified as the provincial capital. The town is southeast of Polokwane. It was the seat of power of the Lebowa homeland.

The Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality includes the orange-producing town of Zebediela.

The 2021 local government elections: The ANC held firm here in 2021, winning two-thirds of the 60 council seats. It retained the 40 seats it had in the term before the elections. The EFF remained the official opposition with 12 seats but lost three in the elections. Defenders of the People (DOP) was the main beneficiary as they finished third with four seats.

The ANC won Ward 17 by a landslide. The more interesting race was the contest for second place where the EFF pipped DOP.

The 2024 provincial election: The ANC beat the EFF by a very similar margin compared with 2019 – 39%. uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) came third. It and United Africans Transformation (UAT) took small bits of support from the ANC, EFF and DA, with MK beating the DA for third place in the ward.

The by-election: The former ward councillor died. The ANC and EFF were joined on the ballot by DOP and UAT, a new party which won one seat in Parliament and in the Limpopo legislature. An EFF breakaway party, the Economic Liberators Forum (ELF-SA), completed the ballot.

The ANC romped home in the by-election, winning by a wider margin compared with the 2021 local government elections, taking between 69% and 72% of the vote in the three voting districts. The EFF remained the second-most-popular in the ward as it made small gains in the ward, winning between 15% and 24% in the three voting districts. It beat DOP, and was runner-up, in all three voting districts.

Poll: 40% (44%).

What is next

The next round of by-elections will be on 18 June in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. MK will be contesting numerous by-elections in KZN. DM

