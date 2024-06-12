World Oceans Day is a day to honour our love for the ocean, reminding us to celebrate what we often take for granted on our daily morning swims, the drives over Chapman’s Peak and surfs in Muizenberg. What’s special about this event is that more than a dozen volunteers don their wetsuits and dive to recover trash from the harbour. Over consecutive years of beach clean-ups, the main pollutants found at Kalk Bay Harbour have been cigarette butts, bottle caps and fishing gear.

The special find of the day was a tiny pufferfish that had washed up on the shore. Data from five years of beach clean-ups has been collected by Nina Bothma who founded Oceano Reddentes with her daughter Jade. Collecting data is important to inform the public, and engage with how companies have been found to play a role in polluting our beaches.

The clean-up was organised by Hout Bay nonprofit Sentinel Ocean Alliance with collaborators Sneakerlab, Sealand Gear, Oceano Reddentes, Impact Divers, Cape Radd, Litterboom, UCT Underwater Club, Jack Black Beer and Parley. DM