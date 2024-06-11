Business Maverick

Toyota’s faulty certifications also breach UN rules: Yomiuri

The Toyota Motor Corp. logo displayed at the company's showroom in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, on Monday, 13 June 2022. (Photo: Akio Kon/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
11 Jun 2024
The Japanese government has found that regulatory discrepancies in a number of Toyota Motor Corp. cars also breach United Nations standards adopted by 62 countries and regions, the Yomiuri reported on Tuesday without attribution.

While it’s unclear how regulators in each respective jurisdiction would respond, in theory this means affected models could be ordered off the roads in places other than Japan, including in the European Union.

Toyota spokespeople weren’t immediately available for comment.

Japan’s transport ministry suspended the delivery and sale of six vehicles — including three made by Toyota — earlier this month after internal probes revealed inconsistencies and fraud in the safety certification applications of five major automakers, including Toyota, Honda Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp.

Toyota submitted faulty data during pedestrian-safety tests for three current models — the Corolla Fielder, the Corolla Axio and the Yaris Cross — and used modified test vehicles during collision-safety tests for four past models, including the Crown, the transport ministry said last week.

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda said in most cases, the vehicles were tested under harsher conditions than what the country’s regulations required, and clarified that all vehicles were safe to drive.

“We neglected the certification process and mass produced our cars without first taking the proper precautionary steps,” Toyoda told reporters on June 3. “For that we apologize to our customers and all automotive enthusiasts.”

Toyota, which holds its annual shareholder meeting next week, said shipment halts will impact two assembly lines responsible for the production of 130,000 units a year. The world’s biggest carmaker made and sold more than 11 million passenger vehicles in 2023.

