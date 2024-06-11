Newsdeck

NATIONAL SECURITY

South Korea fired warning shots after North Korea border crossing

South Korea fired warning shots after North Korea border crossing
Korean People's Army soldiers walk along the deserted road from Pyongyang to Panmunjom, Friday 01 April 2005. The DMZ (Demilitarised Zone) at Panmunjom marks the division of the two Korea's along the 38th Parallel as a condition of war continues with the added hazard of nuclear weapons development. After half a century an end to the standoff seems as distant as ever. EPA/ADRIAN BRADSHAW
By Reuters
11 Jun 2024
0

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's military fired warning shots after around 20 North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the border at the weekend, Seoul officials said, amid a recent rise in tension over Pyongyang's launch of balloons carrying trash into the South.

The breach occurred at around 12:30 p.m. (0330 GMT) on Sunday when the North Korean troops in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas crossed the military demarcation line, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Tuesday.

JCS spokesman Colonel Lee Sung-jun said the military did not consider the breach to be intentional as the area was densely forested, obscuring border markings or any roads.

“They headed north immediately after our military’s warning broadcasts and warning shots, and there were no unusual movements,” he told a briefing.

Yonhap news agency, citing an unnamed JCS official, reported the troops were mostly carrying pick axes and other tools, and appeared to have become lost.

The incident came as the North has sent thousands of balloons containing trash in recent days to the South, including some 600 over the weekend, calling it a “gift” for North Korean defectors and South Korean campaigners who have flown balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets and aid parcels in the other direction over the border.

Seoul suspended a 2018 inter-Korean military pact and resumed military activities around the border, including reinstalling loudspeaker broadcasts, calling Pyongyang’s action “base and dangerous.”

The South Korean military has previously fired warning shots at North Korean soldiers crossing the border, but most such incidents took place around the maritime border which Pyongyang has disputed.

The two Koreas are still technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

(Reporting by Hyonhee ShinEditing by Ed Davies)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Maverick News

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Africa

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
First National Assembly sitting is on Friday — with or without MK party MPs
Maverick News

First National Assembly sitting is on Friday — with or without MK party MPs
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth
World

William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
No hard feelings for Clark after failing to make Olympic team
Newsdeck

No hard feelings for Clark after failing to make Olympic team
Search continues for missing aircraft carrying Malawi vice president
Newsdeck

Search continues for missing aircraft carrying Malawi vice president
Israel centrist minister Gantz quits Netanyahu government
Newsdeck

Israel centrist minister Gantz quits Netanyahu government
Cape Town Tells Port to Improve After Being Ranked Last in World
Newsdeck

Cape Town Tells Port to Improve After Being Ranked Last in World

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.