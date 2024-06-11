Business Maverick

Singapore Air offers $10,000 for minor injuries after turbulence

The interior of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, May 21, 2024. (Photo: Reuters/Stringer)
By Bloomberg
11 Jun 2024
Singapore Airlines has offered $10,000 in compensation to passengers who sustained minor injuries during a flight that hit extreme turbulence last month.

The airline has also offered to individually discuss compensation for those who sustained more serious injuries, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. Those recovering from serious injury have been offered an advance payment of $25,000 to address their immediate needs.

The airline also apologised for what it called the “traumatic experience” on board flight SQ321.

A 73-year-old British man died in the event and several dozen of the 229 passengers and crew on board were severely hurt, ranging from spinal to skull injuries. The Boeing 777 jet took off from London Heathrow on May 20 bound for Singapore when it encountered extreme turbulence near Myanmar, forcing it to divert to Bangkok.

All passengers aboard the ill-fated flight will receive a refund for their airfare as well as a payouts of up to £520 ($662) for the delay to their journey in line with European Union or United Kingdom rules. The payments are in addition to the $1,000 the airline already paid out to passengers to cover initial expenses after the incident.

Early investigations found that the aircraft was caught in an updraft before suddenly dropping almost 180 feet, causing most of the injuries during a calamitous 4.6 second period, according to a preliminary report on 29 May from Singaporean investigators.

The report also stated the jet was “likely flying over an area of developing convective activity” when the incident occurred, and that passengers had mere seconds to react to the seatbelt sign being switched on.

