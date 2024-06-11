Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Pope repeats gay slur in closed-door meeting, ANSA reports

Pope repeats gay slur in closed-door meeting, ANSA reports
epa10943328 Pope Francis presides over the Prayer for the Peace in Saint Peter Basilica, Vatican, 27 October 2023. Pope Francis called for a day of prayer and fasting for peace in the world. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI
By Reuters
11 Jun 2024
0

ROME, June 11 (Reuters) - The pope has again used a highly disparaging word against gay people for which he had already apologised last month, ANSA news agency said on Tuesday.

Italian media had attributed to the pope the use of the word “frociaggine”, a vulgar Italian term roughly translating as “faggotness”, on May 20 during a closed-door meeting with Italian bishops.

According to ANSA, Francis repeated the term on Tuesday as he met Roman priests, saying “there is an air of faggotness in the Vatican,” and it was better that young men with a homosexual tendency not be allowed to enter the seminary.

Asked about the latest report, the Vatican’s press office made reference to a statement it had issued regarding Tuesday’s meeting with the priests, in which the pope reiterated the need to welcome gay people into the Church and the need for caution regarding them becoming seminarians.

After the initial report of his use of the word, Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted unnamed bishops who were in the room as suggesting that the pope, as an Argentine, might not have realised that the Italian term he used was offensive.

Francis, who is 87, had been credited with making substantial overtures towards the LGBT community during his 11-year papacy. Some observers of the Vatican say his recent missteps undermine his authority and raise questions about his convictions and the reform path he has in mind for the Church.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Alvise Armellini; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Africa

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Maverick News

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Zuma's MK party may be litigiously backing itself into corner with doomed urgent application 
Op-eds

Zuma's MK party may be litigiously backing itself into corner with doomed urgent application 
William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth
Maverick Life

William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth
Clock ticking as big SA parties scramble to meet deadline for first parliament sitting
Maverick News

Clock ticking as big SA parties scramble to meet deadline for first parliament sitting

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
No hard feelings for Clark after failing to make Olympic team
Newsdeck

No hard feelings for Clark after failing to make Olympic team
Search continues for missing aircraft carrying Malawi vice president
Newsdeck

Search continues for missing aircraft carrying Malawi vice president
Israel centrist minister Gantz quits Netanyahu government
Newsdeck

Israel centrist minister Gantz quits Netanyahu government
Hamas, Palestinian authority welcome UN Security Council resolution for Gaza ceasefire
Newsdeck

Hamas, Palestinian authority welcome UN Security Council resolution for Gaza ceasefire

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.