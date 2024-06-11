Defend Truth

Malawian soldiers search forest for missing aircraft carrying Vice-President Saulos Chilima

Malawi’s Vice-President, Saulos Chilima. (Photo: Godfrey M Chikumbi / Facebook)
By Peter Fabricius
11 Jun 2024
President Chakwera was clinging to the hope of finding survivors after a plane carrying 10 people went missing during bad weather.

Malawian soldiers were still searching in the forest near the northern town of Mzuzu late on Monday night for the aircraft carrying the country’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima which disappeared off the radar during bad weather in the morning.

President Lazarus Chakwera addressed his nation on the public broadcaster late on Monday.

“I am sparing no available resources to find that plane, and I am holding on to every fibre of hope that we will find survivors,” he said.

Chakwera also named the other nine people on board. They included former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri, the ex-wife of former president Bakili Muluzi, as well as five aides to Chilima and three air crew.

Chakwera said the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) had established by 3pm on Monday using signals from telecommunication towers in the area that the plane was located somewhere within a 10km radius of Raiply. This had become the focus for the MDF search and rescue operation.

The president said that neighbouring countries as well as the US, UK, Norway and Israel had all offered support, including the use of specialised technologies that would help find the plane sooner.

Chakwera said that at 7.05am on Monday, MDF Aircraft Number MAF TO3 had left Mzuzu Airfield and landed at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe at 7.48am to fly Chilima and the other passengers back to Mzuzu to attend the funeral of the former attorney-general and minister of justice, Ralph Kasambara. 

The aircraft departed Lilongwe’s Kamuzu International Airport at 9.17am.

“However, upon arrival in Mzuzu, the pilot was unable to land the plane due to poor visibility occasioned by bad weather and aviation authorities advised the aircraft to return to Lilongwe, but the authorities soon lost contact with the aircraft.”

Chakwera said the MDF commander had contacted him immediately, and he had ordered the search and rescue operation. He denied media reports that the search had been suspended last night until daybreak on Tuesday.

“MDF soldiers are still on the ground carrying out the search and I have given strict orders that the operation should continue until the plane is found.”

Chakwera’s office announced earlier in the day that he cancelled a scheduled departure for the Bahamas to attend a trade and investment conference.

‘Workaholic’

Chilima (51) is an economist and was a businessman before entering politics, holding key posts in multinational companies such as Unilever and Coca-Cola. He is described on the government’s website as a “performer”, “workaholic” and “an achiever”, with a PhD degree in knowledge management.

He is married with two children, the BBC said. 

Though regarded as an achiever, Chilima has also been controversial. In November 2022, he was arrested and charged on allegations that he had accepted a $280,000 bribe from British businessman Zuneth Sattar in exchange for helping his firm secure MDF contracts.

Last month, the court dropped the charges – on Chakwera’s orders, according to Africa Confidential. The court gave no reasons for its decision.

Sattar had been implicated in other allegations of corrupting Malawian officials. 

Chakwera and Chilima won elections in 2020 in an alliance between their two parties after the courts had annulled the victory of incumbent president Peter Mutharika in 2019, declaring his election had been rigged. Chakwera and Chilima vowed to stamp out endemic corruption in the country, but have failed to do so and are facing rising opposition. 

Tension had also arisen between the two politicians leading to their two parties contesting each other in some local elections. DM

