Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Hong Kong rule of law in ‘grave danger’, quitting judge warns

Hong Kong rule of law in ‘grave danger’, quitting judge warns
The Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong, China. (Photo: Billy H.C. Kwok/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
11 Jun 2024
0

A prominent UK judge who resigned from Hong Kong’s top court last week warned of “grave danger” to the rule of law in the finance hub in a scathing critique of China’s crackdown on dissent.

Jonathan Sumption, who until recently served as an overseas judge at the city’s Court of Final Appeal, said the former British colony “is slowly becoming a totalitarian state” in an op-ed in the Financial Times on Monday. His comments come as a wave of departures of foreign judges threatens to dent confidence in a legal system key to the city’s appeal to global businesses.

“Hong Kong, once a vibrant and politically diverse community, is slowly becoming a totalitarian state,” Sumption wrote. “The rule of law is profoundly compromised in any area about which the government feels strongly.” 

The Hong Kong government expressed “strong disagreements” with Sumption’s comments in a statement on Tuesday. Any suggestion that courts are pressured by Beijing would be “utterly wrong”.

Sumption and Lawrence Collins last week joined the ranks of several overseas justices who have resigned or ended their terms since 2020, when Beijing imposed a national security law to silence political opposition. Collins citied the “political situation” in the city after he tended his resignation. 

Beverley McLachlin, who was the Supreme Court of Canada’s longest-serving chief justice, announced on Monday that she planned to retire from Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal when her term ends on 29 July. Unlike the two British judges, she did not cite political reasons for her decision.

Their exits will leave the city with the fewest foreign judges since 1999, as it seeks to repair its global image that was damaged by pandemic self-isolation and political unrest. 

Hong Kong has touted its appointment of prominent overseas judges to its top court as a testament to the city’s independent judiciary since returning to Chinese rule in 1997. Critics have accused foreign judges of helping Beijing silence the city’s once-vocal political opposition, despite the fact they haven’t ruled on sensitive national security cases.

McLachlin, who joined the Hong Kong court in 2018, has faced calls from Canadian critics to step down amid criticism that her presence lends credibility to a legal system that China is using as a tool against its critics.

In a brief statement, McLachlin said she continued to have confidence in the members of the court and their independence. The Hong Kong government thanked McLachlin for her “objective appraisal” of rule of law in the once-freewheeling Chinese territory. 

Her departure in July will leave just seven overseas judges on Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal, less than half of the 15 who served on the court in 2019. Since Beijing imposed the national security law in 2020, at least five foreign judges have cited political reasons for stepping down.

The UK government withdrew two top judges from Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal in 2022, citing the risk of “legitimising oppression”. Australian Justice James Spigelman resigned in 2020 due to concerns over the national security law. 

The Hong Kong government said the city’s national security laws and de facto constitution, the Basic Law, protect human rights and freedoms in its Tuesday statement.

But Sumption criticised the 2020 Beijing-imposed national security law as “illiberal legislation” that severely limits judges’ freedom of action. 

“There are guarantees of freedom of speech and assembly in both the Basic Law and the National Security Law, but only lip-service is ever paid to them. The least sign of dissent is treated as a call for revolution,” he said.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
DM168

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
First National Assembly sitting is on Friday — with or without MK party MPs
Maverick News

First National Assembly sitting is on Friday — with or without MK party MPs
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth
Maverick Life

William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth
Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
South Africa

Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m

TOP READS IN SECTION

Upbeat Stellantis to start work on R3bn plant in Nelson Mandela Bay within weeks
Business Maverick

Upbeat Stellantis to start work on R3bn plant in Nelson Mandela Bay within weeks
Fact check — Was Jacob Zuma’s presidency one of ‘9 amazing years’ as his daughter claims?
Maverick News

Fact check — Was Jacob Zuma’s presidency one of ‘9 amazing years’ as his daughter claims?
Transnet chugs on in quest to bring in private sector trains
Business Maverick

Transnet chugs on in quest to bring in private sector trains
Four things people are not thinking about when it comes to the GNU
Maverick News

Four things people are not thinking about when it comes to the GNU
Tax and deceased estates — implications for children living overseas
Business Maverick

Tax and deceased estates — implications for children living overseas

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.