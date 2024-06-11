Animal rights protesters ‘redecorate’ portrait of Britain’s King Charles, and more from around the world

A woman leaves a red paint stain in the shape of her hand on the window of the JP Morgan headquarters, during a “Free Palestine” flash-mob, in Milan, Italy, 11 June 2024. EPA-EFE/Matteo Corner
Artificial limbs in Ukrainian national colors are displayed on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin, Germany, 11 June 2024. The Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 takes place in Berlin from 11 to 12 June 2024, under the slogan ‘United in defense. United in recovery. Stronger together.’ EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
A Cambodian Buddhist monk walks on a street in Battambang Province, Cambodia, 11 June 2024. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY
The remains of a Ball Python snake inside a plastic box that melted during a fire in a pets and exotic animals shop at Chatuchak market in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 June 2024. Thousands of pets and animals such as puppies, cats, exotic birds, fish, including many types of snakes and other exotic animals are feared to have died in the fire. Thai police suspect that an electrical short circuit was the cause of the fire, and no injured were reported. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
An exotic animal enthusiast takes pictures of the remains of snakes and exotic animals killed during a fire in a pets and exotic animals shop at Chatuchak market in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 June 2024. Thousands of pets and animals such as puppies, cats, exotic birds, fish, including many types of snakes and other exotic animals are feared to have died in the fire. Thai police suspect that an electrical short circuit was the cause of the fire, and no injured were reported. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
A woman walks past a Sri Lankan health worker fumigating insecticide to curb mosquito breeding in an attempt to control dengue fever in Colombo, Sri Lanka,11 June 2024. With significant rainfall affecting various parts of Sri Lanka in recent days, health officials are urging the public to maintain clean surroundings and eliminate mosquito breeding sites to combat the spread of dengue. According to the National Dengue Control Unit over 700 people have contracted dengue in the past week. As of June, there have been 25,619 reported cases in 2024, with the Colombo district reporting the highest number at 5,554. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
A municipal employee and a volunteer walk trough the water as they build footbridges as the Lake Untersee, the western part of Lake Bodensee overflows its banks, in Berlingen, Switzerland, 11 June 2024. The federal government on 11 June declared the highest danger level for the western part of Lake Bodensee. In several places, lakeside promenades, parking lots and garden restaurants are under water. Mobile dyke systems and sandbags are being used to try and hold back the water from the lake. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
An aerial view taken with a drone shows contestants participating in a dragon boat race at a fishing port in Lianjiang County, southeast China’s Fujian Province, 11 June 2024. The dragon boat race at sea has a long history in Lianjiang. The eight-day event from the first day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar has become a well-known cultural activity to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / JIANG KEHONG
A woman walks past Czech hedgehogs previously used in checkpoints in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 10 June 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
A protester chants slogans while holding a sign criticizing China’s alleged harassment toward Philippine contingents in disputed waters of the South China Sea, during a rally outside China’s consular office in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 11 June 2024. The protesters claim that the Chinese Coast Guard and defense units have been conducting aggressive maneuvers against Philippine vessels and endangered the lives of Philippine contingents in various areas of the disputed waters. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
A child from ‘Dar Al Aytam Al Islamiya’ (Social Welfare Institutions) carries a placard during a protest in support of the children of Gaza and to demand an end to Israel’s operations in Gaza organized by the Lebanese NGO Social Welfare Institutions outside the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UN-ESCWA) headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, 11 June 2024. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Nationalist demonstrators rally near the Monument to the Discoveries in Lisbon, Portugal, 10 June 2024. Nationalist and anti-fascist demonstrators clashed, leading to the intervention of Public Security Police (PSP) officers. The confrontation occurred after about half an hour of mutual provocation between the two groups, who were only a few meters apart. In addition to chanting, balloons filled with paint, torches, and smoke pots were thrown. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli raid at Al Farea refugee camp near the West Bank city of Tubas, 10 June 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least one Palestinian was killed in the raid. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
Sacrificial animals are on display for sale at a market ahead of the Muslim festival Eid Al-Adha, in Sana’a, Yemen, 11 June 2024. Eid al-Adha is one of the holiest Muslims holidays of the year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage, known as Hajj, to visit Mecca. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims slaughter goats, sheep and cattle in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. They split the meat into three parts; one for family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
An employee checks plants in the test setup of a growth module in which crops are grown at the research and development center of Infinite Acres in The Hague, The Netherlands, 10 June 2024. Through vertical farming, plants can be grown indoors all year long in a strictly controlled environment. In a world that is increasingly struggling to meet the needs of a growing population, vertical farming is regarded to be a good alternative for a more sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural production. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
Mari Moilala and Iiris-Maria Nurmi of Finland compete in the Duet Free preliminary of artistic swimming at the European Aquatics Championships Belgrade 2024, in Belgrade, Serbia, 11 June 2024. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey (C) rides on the ‘Rush’ ride at Thorpe Park amusement park on June 10, 2024 in Chertsey, England. The Liberal Democrats launched their “For A Fair Deal” manifesto today focusing on affordable homes, security in retirement, commitment to good education for all children and ensuring everyone can get high-quality healthcare. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Transformers statues of Megatron and Elit are seen at Bonlieu Scène Nationale Annecy before the Statue Photocall of “Transformers One” on June 10, 2024 in Annecy, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Paramount)
Indonesia supporters cheer during the FIFA World Cup 26 AFC qualifiers soccer match between Indonesia and Philippines, in Jakarta, France, 11 June 2024. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
Rihanna attends the Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
An untitled artwork (2022) by US artist Henry Taylor on display at the show Art Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, 10 June 2024. Unlimited is Art Basel’s exhibition platform for projects that transcend the limitations of a classical art-show stand, including out-sized sculpture and paintings, video projections, large-scale installations, and live performances. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
The artwork ‘Aspiring to Pumpkin’s Love, the Love in My Heart’ (2023) by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama on display at the show Art Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, 10 June 2024. Unlimited is Art Basel’s exhibition platform for projects that transcend the limitations of a classical art-show stand, including out-sized sculpture and paintings, video projections, large-scale installations, and live performances. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
The artwork ‘Wrapped 1961 Volkswagen Beetle Saloon’ (1963-2014) by Christo on display at the show Art Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, 10 June 2024. Unlimited is Art Basel’s exhibition platform for projects that transcend the limitations of a classical art-show stand, including out-sized sculpture and paintings, video projections, large-scale installations, and live performances. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS. DM
