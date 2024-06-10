World

WAR IN EUROPE

SA will attend Ukraine’s peace summit this weekend, but not Ramaphosa

SA will attend Ukraine’s peace summit this weekend, but not Ramaphosa
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks as (from left) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden listen at a media conference to announce a ‘Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine’ by the G7 states and the EU during the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, 12 July 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Valda Kalnina)
By Peter Fabricius
10 Jun 2024
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to form a government but National Security Adviser Sydney Mufumadi and director-general of international relations Zane Dangor will travel to Switzerland.

South Africa will attend Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace summit in Switzerland this weekend but only at the level of officials.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was invited but will not attend because of “pressing domestic matters that are well known,” his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said, referring to the ANC’s negotiations to form a coalition or some other government arrangement, having failed to win a majority in the 29 May elections. 

He confirmed that Ramaphosa’s national security adviser, Sydney Mufumadi, and director-general of international relations, Zane Dangor, would represent South Africa at the summit at the Burgenstock resort on Lake Lucerne on Saturday and Sunday.

Magwenya also confirmed that for the same reason, Ramaphosa would not attend the G7 summit in Italy from Thursday to Saturday this week.

Ukraine’s special envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Maksym Subkh, said in Pretoria on Monday that 92 countries from around the world had confirmed participation in the peace summit and that Ukraine hoped the number would surpass 100 before the meeting began on 15 June.

The European Union (EU) ambassador to SA, Sandra Kramer, said the EU would attend at the highest level through the presidents of the European Council, European Union Commission and European Parliament, and all 27 member states would also attend.

“We think it is an incredibly important event. And we see Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine as an existential and direct threat for the European but also for global peace and security,” she said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Zelensky urges global leaders to attend his peace summit next month

Moscow is trying hard to discourage non-Western countries from attending. China has said it will not attend. But Subkh, speaking at the Norwegian embassy said the other members of BRICS — Brazil, India and South Africa — were on board as well as new BRICS members such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates “and probably some others”.

“So that means that it is not a conference for the Western allies of Ukraine versus Russia versus the so-called Global South. It is an international conference.”

No Russia

However according to international news reports it seems that, like South Africa, neither Brazil, India nor Saudi Arabia will send their heads of state.

The reason some countries have given for not attending is that Russia will not be participating and so they believe the meeting will be pointless. Switzerland’s ambassador to SA, Mirko Manzoni, told a meeting at the Norwegian embassy on Monday that his government had invited Russia, but it had declined.

However, Subkh said Russia was not in any case ready to negotiate a just peace.

“It doesn’t want to reach a comprehensive, long-lasting peace for Ukraine. What Russia wants is to freeze the war, the frontline. So that means that Ukraine, according to Russia’s approach, has to give up its territories.

“This is what Ukraine cannot accept by any means.”

It would not be enough to simply silence the guns. Russia would have to withdraw completely from the 26% of Ukrainian territory it has occupied, including Crimea, he said.

Ukraine could not enter negotiations from a point of weakness. The summit this weekend would give it the international support Ukraine needed to enter negotiations with Russia from a position of strength, Subkh said.

He said that Russia would be invited to a second summit which should be held later this year.

Subkh said that in any case, the first summit this weekend would not discuss the main issue of Zelensky’s peace formula, which is a demand for Russia to withdraw from Ukrainian territory.

This first summit would address other (less contentious) issues, food, nuclear and energy security as well as the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and the exchange of prisoners of war.

Ukraine’s ambassador to SA, Liubov Abravitova, said Ukraine had been under Russian aggression for 10 years (since the invasion of Crimea and the Donbas in 2014) and had since made more than 200 attempts at dialogue, without success.

She said South Africa had been playing “a very important role, crucial role for this summit” because of the participation of South African officials (Mufamadi and Dangor) at every meeting of the national security advisers since Zelensky launched his peace formula last year.

Subkh commended South Africa, particularly for its effort to secure the release of abducted children.  

Read more in Daily Maverick: What is South Africa’s role in Ukraine’s peace talks?

Fonteh Akum, the executive director of the Institute for Security Studies, said although Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula was not identical to the African peace plan (which Ramaphosa and other continental leaders presented to Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin last year), there were ways in which they could be integrated.

This underlined the need for African countries to engage with the summit in Switzerland this weekend. 

‘Spheres of interest’

Norway’s ambassador to SA, Gjermund Saether, dismissed suggestions that Russia had attacked Ukraine to stop Nato’s eastward expansion. 

“From our point of view, Russia’s problem is not Nato. It’s that democracy is spreading towards them. So Ukraine makes their own independent choices and has their own independent foreign policy. That’s the problem for Russia.” 

He said Russia regarded Ukraine as its sphere of interest, meaning that Moscow could decide what happened in its neighbourhood.

He noted that Norway had been at the receiving end of that concept for hundreds of years as it had been “tossed around by all the big powers”.

Africa had likewise experienced colonialism. 

“And that should be the end of this idea of spheres of interest.”

Manzoni said there had been a lot of criticism of the peace summit. Instead of sitting at home and complaining, the critics should come to Switzerland to discuss their concerns. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
DM168

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth
World

William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth
Zondo announces National Assembly first sitting set for Friday
Maverick News

Zondo announces National Assembly first sitting set for Friday
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
South Africa

Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m

TOP READS IN SECTION

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
DM168

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Maverick News

‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
DM168

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
SCA finds W Cape’s Royal Security services deal was ‘cost-effective tendering’
Maverick News

SCA finds W Cape’s Royal Security services deal was ‘cost-effective tendering’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.