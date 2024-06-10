Newsdeck

Olympics

Political turmoil won’t derail Games, IOC and Paris 2024 say

Political turmoil won’t derail Games, IOC and Paris 2024 say
Reflection effect on the Eiffel tower with the Olympic rings in Paris, France, 07 June 2024. The Olympic rings were installed on the Eiffel Tower 50 days before the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
By Reuters
10 Jun 2024
0

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Political upheaval in France won't affect preparations for the Olympics, IOC President Thomas Bach and Paris 2024 organisers said on Monday after President Emmanuel Macron shocked France with his call for new parliamentary elections.

Macron called the snap election to try to reassert his authority after the far-right National Rally (RN) trounced his own party in Sunday’s European Parliament vote.

Voting rounds will be held on June 30 and July 7, the latter coming less than three weeks before the July 26-Aug 11 Olympics begin in Paris.

“France is used to holding elections, they will do it one more time, there will be a new government and everyone will support the Olympics “, Bach said during a Paris 2024 run-up event in the French capital, adding that French political leaders were united in their support of the Games.

“I have no indication whatsoever that this unity will break now only a couple of days before the Games open,” said Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

However, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a member of the Socialist party, struck a more critical tone.

Hidalgo said she was “having a hard time understanding” why Macron chose to throw the country into political uncertainty so close to the Games, calling the move “one more blow” by the president.

Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet said his team was “more determined than ever” to make the Games a success.

“There were around 10 elections since we launched the candidacy for the Olympics and we understood how to work with the public actors,” he said.

In a statement to Reuters, Paris 2024 organisers said they were ready to deliver the Games after seven years of preparation and to help unite the nation.

“With just a few weeks to go before the Games, we have entered a highly operational phase. All the major decisions have been taken a long time ago,” the statement read.

“The state is obviously a key player, but we know that we can count on their full engagement and that of our public services, even in the context of these early elections, to move forward on the remaining issues,” it added.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Julien Pretot, editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Richard Lough and Keith Weir)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
South Africa

Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
Maverick News

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Maverick News

‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Will foreign policy differences be a deal-breaker in South Africa's coalition negotiations?
Maverick News

Will foreign policy differences be a deal-breaker in South Africa's coalition negotiations?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cape Town Tells Port to Improve After Being Ranked Last in World
Newsdeck

Cape Town Tells Port to Improve After Being Ranked Last in World
I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
No hard feelings for Clark after failing to make Olympic team
Newsdeck

No hard feelings for Clark after failing to make Olympic team
Israel centrist minister Gantz quits Netanyahu government
Newsdeck

Israel centrist minister Gantz quits Netanyahu government
Macron Calls French Legislative Election After Far-Right Win
Newsdeck

Macron Calls French Legislative Election After Far-Right Win

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.