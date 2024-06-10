Four year-old Enzokuhle Dladu was killed while in the street near the barber shop in Khayelitsha on Saturday. (Photo: Supplied)

Three children, aged four, 11 and 12, and a 30-year-old man were killed when gunmen opened fire in a barbershop in Khayelitsha on Saturday afternoon. Seven people were also wounded.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said gunmen entered the barbershop on Gqrwarha Street and opened fire on the occupants.

Three people — the children aged 11 and 12 and the adult — died at the scene while the four-year-old girl died in hospital from her injuries.

On Monday, the Western Cape police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, went to the crime scene at Site C, Khayelitsha.

He said investigators had begun questioning people of interest in the case and, hopefully, would make quick arrests.

The Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen, said, “This incident is horrific and angers me deeply, especially with the number of young people senselessly murdered and wounded.

“These heartless criminals have no regard for life. We must ensure that they are arrested quickly so that a conviction can be obtained. Life should never be this inexpensive.”

Killed while having a haircut

Fransina Lukas, the chairperson of the Western Cape Community Policing Forum, said the mass killings were shocking.

“To make matters worse, one of the boys was getting his hair cut when gunmen stormed into the barbershop and shot and killed him. Although police have not confirmed the motive for the mass killings, we believe it may be extortion-related,” Lukas said.

The four-year-old victim has been named as Enzokhule Dladu. The other victims’ names have not yet been released.

Enzokhule’s grandmother Sheila Dladlu said Enzokhule was playing with friends near the scene when she was shot.

Dladlu said she heard gunshots and when the shooting stopped she went outside. She saw Enzokuhle walking slowly, falling to the ground and when she got up, noticed blood on her clothes. Enzokuhle died from her injuries in hospital.

Crime impact development

Monde Nqulwana, a spokesperson for the Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF), said, “We offer our condolences to the families of the deceased. We wish all those in the hospital a speedy recovery.

“KDF has always supported the Khayelitsha community, especially in terms of development. Development cannot succeed in a crime-ridden community like the one we have now. We want a better community that is crime-free. These killings are a hindrance to investment in Khayelitsha. People are unable to start their businesses in Khayelitsha due to these extortion syndicates.”

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said, “I extend the city’s deepest condolences to all the families of the children who were killed. We pray for your strength and also for justice.

“This brazen and ruthless mass shooting was well-organised, well-armed and undertaken by criminals who at this stage do not fear the police. This situation must change by ensuring arrests and convictions.”

He said that similar mass shootings had been linked to extortion syndicates.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “As we grapple with the devastating impact of the recent mass shooting in Khayelitsha, we must confront the root causes facilitating extortion in communities across South Africa: the lack of detective resources, the slow pace of modernisation within the South African Police Service and the erosion of community trust in the police.

“This tragedy underscores the urgent need for the devolution of policing to capable provincial or local governments so we can start making effective inroads into eradicating extortion.”

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the city’s anti-extortion hotline at 0800 00 6992 or CrimeStop at 08600 10111. DM