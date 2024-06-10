Newsdeck

Newsdeck

No hard feelings for Clark after failing to make Olympic team

No hard feelings for Clark after failing to make Olympic team
Caitlin Clark (Photo: Caitlin Clark)
By Reuters
10 Jun 2024
0

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - First overall WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark has no bitterness about being left off the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team, as the Indiana Fever guard said on Sunday that the decision gave her added motivation.

USA Today broke the news over the weekend that Clark had not made the cut for the team that will travel to the Paris Games. Clark, the all-time leading NCAA scorer, confirmed the news to reporters.

“Honestly, no disappointment – it just gives me something to work for. It’s a dream, you know – hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation,” Clark said. “Hopefully when four years comes back around, I can be there.”

Clark left television ratings shattered in her wake during a blockbuster final collegiate season at the University of Iowa and brought her legions of fans to the WNBA, in what fans celebrated as a new era for the women’s game in the United States.

Her exclusion prompted a flurry of debate, with the U.S. team reportedly including an array of heavy hitters, including MVPs A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Clark has averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game thus far in her rookie season.

Clark, who said she grew up watching the nine-times Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. team, said she was informed before the report went public that she had not made the team.

“I know it’s the most competitive team in the world, and I know it could have gone either way,” Clark told reporters.

The six-foot sharpshooter, who put up 30 points in the Fever’s 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics on Friday, said there were upsides to the Olympic break.

“It’s going to be a great month for my body to, you know, just get rest, get healthy and just get a little time away from basketball and the craziness of everything that’s been going on,” Clark said.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
Maverick Citizen

Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
Maverick News

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
GNU's job is to take SA forward, not solve ANC's internal problems
South Africa

GNU's job is to take SA forward, not solve ANC's internal problems
‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Maverick News

‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cape Town Tells Port to Improve After Being Ranked Last in World
Newsdeck

Cape Town Tells Port to Improve After Being Ranked Last in World
I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
Netflix sued in $170 mln 'Baby Reindeer' defamation lawsuit
Newsdeck

Netflix sued in $170 mln 'Baby Reindeer' defamation lawsuit
Modi Sworn In as India Prime Minister After Election Setback
Newsdeck

Modi Sworn In as India Prime Minister After Election Setback
Sea urchin pandemic spreads beyond Red Sea, endangering coral reefs
Newsdeck

Sea urchin pandemic spreads beyond Red Sea, endangering coral reefs

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.