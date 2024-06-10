Our Burning Planet

ADVERTISING REGULATORY BOARD

NGO lodges SA’s first ‘greenwashing’ advertising complaint with watchdog against TotalEnergies

NGO lodges SA’s first ‘greenwashing’ advertising complaint with watchdog against TotalEnergies
(Photo: iStock) | Signage for TotalEnergies at the company's headquarters in the La Défense business district in Paris, France. (Photo: Benjamin Girette / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ethan van Diemen
10 Jun 2024
0

Greenpeace defines greenwashing as ‘a PR tactic used to make a company or product appear environmentally friendly, without meaningfully reducing its environmental impact’.

Fossil Ad Ban, a programme of Fossil Free SA, which is a network of South Africans calling for divestment from fossil fuel, has lodged with the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) what it says is South Africa’s first greenwashing complaint, against TotalEnergies.

Greenpeace defines greenwashing as “a PR tactic used to make a company or product appear environmentally friendly, without meaningfully reducing its environmental impact”.

The organisation says the practice is problematic because it “lets companies keep business as usual while pretending they’re doing better” and “delays or stops the action we need to move to better systems for people and the planet”.

In a statement announcing the complaint, Fossil Ad Ban said the advert, which is hosted on TotalEnergies’ website, invites individuals to share their “favourite summer moments at SANParks” for a chance to win prizes. The same advertisement claims TotalEnergies is committed to “sustainable development” and “environmental protection”. 

“This false and misleading claim is a clear example of greenwashing, a tactic where companies try to appear environmentally friendly without meaningfully reducing their impact, or even while continuing to have a disastrous impact,” said Fossil Ad Ban campaigner Thameena Dhansay.

“Allowing fossil fuel companies to deceive consumers is incredibly dangerous. It delays the transition to more sustainable practices by hiding the true social and environmental costs of fossil fuel production, the primary driver of the climate crisis. 

“Fighting greenwashing in advertising might seem irrelevant in the grand scheme of the climate crisis. However, marketing and PR are a core tactic that fossil fuel companies use to gain the social licence to keep destroying our planet,” Dhansay said.

“It impedes consumers’ abilities to make informed purchase decisions and hinders policy action by government stakeholders. This has real-life consequences beyond the environment; it affects people’s daily lives.

“With the ARB [Advertising Regulatory Board] currently updating their regulations for sustainability claims, we see our complaint as a necessary step towards addressing fossil fuel greenwashing. We hope this complaint will spark awareness of the dangers of fossil fuel advertising in South Africa and encourage people to critically engage with greenwashing tactics on a broader scale.” 

TotalEnergies did not respond to Daily Maverick’s request for comment.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Local advertising industry plays pivotal role in aiding environmental destruction, says Clean Creatives South Africa

Garyn Rapson and Bernadette Versfeld, partners at law firm Webber Wentzel, have written about the ARB’s role in preventing greenwashing. 

“The Code [of Advertising Practice] prohibits the use of advertisements containing any statement or visual presentation which, directly or by implication, omission, ambiguity, inaccuracy, exaggerated claim or otherwise, likely to mislead the consumer,” they explained.

They added that “a consumer or competitor concerned about unqualified claims and statements about environmental matters can lodge a complaint with the ARB requesting that the environmental claims be investigated”.

The news comes days after UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in a fiery address marking World Environment Day, condemned fossil fuel firms as “enablers to planetary destruction”, advocating a prohibition on their advertising.

He highlighted the precedent set by tobacco ad bans due to health risks and implored, “every country to ban advertising from fossil fuel companies. And I urge news media and tech companies to stop taking fossil fuel advertising. 

“Many in the fossil fuel industry have shamelessly greenwashed, even as they have sought to delay climate action — with lobbying, legal threats and massive ad campaigns. They have been aided and abetted by advertising and PR companies — Mad Men, remember the TV series — fuelling the madness.

“I call on these companies to stop acting as enablers to planetary destruction. Stop taking on new fossil fuel clients, from today, and set out plans to drop your existing ones. Fossil fuels are not only poisoning our planet, they’re toxic for your brand,” Guterres said. DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Maverick News

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
South Africa

Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
Zondo announces National Assembly first sitting set for Friday
Maverick News

Zondo announces National Assembly first sitting set for Friday
William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth
World

William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth

TOP READS IN SECTION

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
Maverick News

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Maverick News

‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Elon Musk and the R1-trillion payout package — a matter of one individual’s worth
Maverick News

Elon Musk and the R1-trillion payout package — a matter of one individual’s worth
Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
DM168

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.