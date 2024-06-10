Newsdeck

Somalia

Fighting between central Somalia clans kills at least 55, residents say

Fighting between central Somalia clans kills at least 55, residents say
A group of women who were internally displaced due to climate change, are seen walking within the Kaharey Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp on the outskirts of Dollow, in Jubaland state, Somalia, 29 January 2024 (issued 08 March 2024). EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
By Reuters
10 Jun 2024
0

MOGADISHU, June 10 (Reuters) - A violent clash over the weekend between two clans in central Somalia has killed at least 55 people and injured another 155, residents and medical officials said on Monday.

Somalia’s federal government is not only struggling to contain violence unleashed by the Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group, but is also facing clan-based clashes over control of land and water in the Horn of Africa nation.

The fighting between the Dir and Marihan clans, which used to jointly fight al Shabaab years ago, erupted on Saturday in Abudwaq and Herale towns in Galmudug region over grazing land and watering points, said Farah Nur, a clan elder and resident of Herale.

“Government forces came late. Unfortunately 55 people died, this includes both clans,” he told Reuters.

“It was easy to stop (the fight) but it didn’t happen. The situation got out of hand and spread like a wildfire.”

Senior Galmudug officials did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comments on the incident.

Personnel from hospitals in Herale, Abudwaq and two other adjacent towns confirmed to Reuters they had attended to 115 people who were wounded in the fighting. Those who died were buried immediately, residents said.

The fighting subsided following the arrival of federal government soldiers, residents said.

“There is (a) ceasefire but the mood is not good. A permanent ceasefire is needed,” Sadia Hussein, a mother of four, told Reuters from Abudwaq.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Editing by George Obulutsa and Shinjini Ganguli)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
South Africa

Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
Maverick News

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Maverick News

‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
GNU's job is to take SA forward, not solve ANC's internal problems
South Africa

GNU's job is to take SA forward, not solve ANC's internal problems

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cape Town Tells Port to Improve After Being Ranked Last in World
Newsdeck

Cape Town Tells Port to Improve After Being Ranked Last in World
I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
No hard feelings for Clark after failing to make Olympic team
Newsdeck

No hard feelings for Clark after failing to make Olympic team
Israel centrist minister Gantz quits Netanyahu government
Newsdeck

Israel centrist minister Gantz quits Netanyahu government
Macron Calls French Legislative Election After Far-Right Win
Newsdeck

Macron Calls French Legislative Election After Far-Right Win

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.