Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Euro drops after Macron’s setback, Topix climbs: markets wrap

Euro drops after Macron’s setback, Topix climbs: markets wrap
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station during the European Election in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, 9 June 2024.
By Bloomberg
10 Jun 2024
0

The euro fell to its weakest in nearly a month after French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap vote in the wake of European Parliament elections. Asian currencies declined on the heels of a strong US jobs report from Friday.

The common currency dropped as much as 0.3%, retreating alongside French bond futures. Gains for a far-right party in the vote — which were in line with expectations — led Macron to call a snap legislative ballot for his country. Still, centrist parties were set to preserve their majority in the European Union-wide ballot. 

The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit slipped in Asian trading, while MSCI’s Asia-Pacific stock index was slightly lower. Japan’s Topix rose after data showed the country’s economy contracted less than initially estimated.

Markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia were closed on Monday for holidays.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced for a third day, as a solid US jobs report spurred a rethink on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts and eased concern about an economic slowdown. 

The latest US jobs figures highlight a labor market that continues to defy expectations and blunt the impact on the economy from high interest rates and prices. 

“We’re still expecting a soft landing in the States — as long as that’s a scenario, I think Asian markets have upside potential,” Lorraine Tan, director of Asia equity research at Morningstar Inc., said on Bloomberg Television on Monday. 

Investors may glean more on the Fed’s resolve to ease monetary policy when US legislators update their forecasts for interest rates on Wednesday. The Bank of Japan’s next announcement is scheduled for Friday, and economists expect it to keep policy steady. 

“Asia markets will take their cue from the FOMC and BOJ meetings, as well as the US CPI data, which will be released just hours before the Fed’s policy rate decision,” said Lloyd Chan, a currency strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. “Asia FX could face volatility amid the rise in US yields.” 

Oil steadied after a weekly drop with the market digesting OPEC+’s decision to restore supply, as traders look ahead to a set of key industry reports and the Fed’s rate decision. 

Also in the Middle East, Benny Gantz resigned from Israel’s emergency government and called for elections, criticising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of the war against Hamas. His exit deprives the government of a moderate voice, leaving Netanyahu more reliant on his right-wing coalition partners. 

Upcoming data highlights this week also include UK wage numbers, China inflation and US consumer and producer price figures.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
South Africa

Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
Maverick News

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Maverick News

‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
GNU's job is to take SA forward, not solve ANC's internal problems
South Africa

GNU's job is to take SA forward, not solve ANC's internal problems

TOP READS IN SECTION

Four things people are not thinking about when it comes to the GNU
Maverick News

Four things people are not thinking about when it comes to the GNU
Transnet chugs on in quest to bring in private sector trains
Maverick News

Transnet chugs on in quest to bring in private sector trains
Reserve Bank charts illustrate South Africa’s economic and social woes
DM168

Reserve Bank charts illustrate South Africa’s economic and social woes
Upbeat Stellantis to start work on R3bn plant in Nelson Mandela Bay within weeks
South Africa

Upbeat Stellantis to start work on R3bn plant in Nelson Mandela Bay within weeks
Delaying coal power plant shutdowns could push costs to R90bn, warns Eskom CEO
Business Maverick

Delaying coal power plant shutdowns could push costs to R90bn, warns Eskom CEO

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.