Newsdeck

DEFENSE

Belarus says it is joining nuclear exercises with Russia

Belarus says it is joining nuclear exercises with Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attend a meeting at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, 24 May 2024. Vladimir Putin said that during his visit to Minsk he plans to discuss security issues with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, as well as the participation of the Belarusian side in exercises with non-strategic nuclear weapons. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL
By Reuters
10 Jun 2024
0

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Belarus said on Monday its army was taking part in the second stage of Russian exercises ordered by President Vladimir Putin to practise the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.

The first phase of the drills took place in southern Russia last month, in what nuclear analysts said was a warning signal by Putin to deter the West from wading more deeply into the war in Ukraine.

Belarusian Defence Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin said the exercises were a proactive measure to “increase our readiness to use so-called retaliatory weapons”.

“Now, more than ever before, we are determined

to respond to any threats posed to both our country and the Union State” between Russia and Belarus, he said.

He did not say where the exercises were taking place or what types of weapons were involved. Belarus shares borders with three NATO countries – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

“We have no goal of creating any tension in regional security issues. We do not project relevant military threats on third countries or anyone else,” Khrenin added.

“We are a peaceful state, we do not threaten or seek confrontation with anyone, but we will keep our powder dry!”

Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko announced last year that Russia was moving some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus. These are warheads designed for use on the battlefield, as opposed to long-range strategic weapons intended to wipe out entire enemy cities.

Some Western analysts believe tactical nuclear weapons have acquired greater importance in Moscow’s thinking since the start of the war in Ukraine, where its conventional forces struggled in the first two years.

In theory the use of such a weapon could deliver a stunning shock to the West without necessarily prompting a full-blown nuclear war, though the risk of triggering a cycle of escalation would be huge. Since day one of the war, Putin has repeatedly warned the West about the size and power of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

There was no immediate information from Russia about the exercises with Belarus, although Moscow had announced earlier that they would take place.

The first phase last month took place in the Akhtubinsk region of southern Russia, according to geolocation confirmed by Reuters, and involved Iskander and Kinzhal missiles.

Russia’s foreign ministry said last month it hoped the exercises would “cool the hot heads in Western capitals” after French President Emmanuel Macron floated the possibility of sending European troops to fight Moscow in Ukraine, and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Kyiv had the right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets inside Russia.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Christina Fincher)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
South Africa

Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
Maverick News

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Maverick News

‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Will foreign policy differences be a deal-breaker in South Africa's coalition negotiations?
Maverick News

Will foreign policy differences be a deal-breaker in South Africa's coalition negotiations?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cape Town Tells Port to Improve After Being Ranked Last in World
Newsdeck

Cape Town Tells Port to Improve After Being Ranked Last in World
I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
No hard feelings for Clark after failing to make Olympic team
Newsdeck

No hard feelings for Clark after failing to make Olympic team
Israel centrist minister Gantz quits Netanyahu government
Newsdeck

Israel centrist minister Gantz quits Netanyahu government
Macron Calls French Legislative Election After Far-Right Win
Newsdeck

Macron Calls French Legislative Election After Far-Right Win

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.