Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: Why the MK party’s political plans have a low probability of legal success

After the Bell: Why the MK party’s political plans have a low probability of legal success
Illustrative image : Parliament. (Photo: Gallo images) | Former president and uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma. (Photo: Michele Spatari / AFP)
By Tim Cohen
10 Jun 2024
0

Last week, I wrote about some of the legal and political aspects of SA’s election impasse that were not being considered. I got some really interesting responses, many from legal practitioners much more familiar with constitutional law than I am, and I would like to pass them on.

One of the issues I raised was Section 46(1) of the Constitution, which says: “The National Assembly consists of no fewer than 350 and no more than 400 women and men elected as members in terms of an electoral system…”

As if by clockwork, the MK party released a statement on Monday morning saying it intended to interdict the convening of the inaugural session of Parliament. 

In its statement, it says, “Legally, the absence of MK party members will prevent achieving the composition of the 350 members required to lawfully constitute the National Assembly, further invalidating the session which aims to appoint a President and therefore the government of the country.” 

In response, the chief legal adviser for Parliament, Adv Zuraya Adhikarie, said she did not agree with MK’s interpretation and that she was of the view that “the Secretary to Parliament is legally bound to facilitate the first sitting of Parliament at a date and time to be determined by the Chief Justice. Accordingly, unless and until the results of the election are set aside by a court under S49(3) of the Constitution, Parliament must ensure that the sittings take place as directed.”

So, who is right here? Legal eagles have persuaded me that Adhikarie is probably right. 

What the MK party has overlooked, so I am told, is that the National Assembly has already been constituted. It was constituted when 400 people were elected to be its members.  

The 51 MK candidates on their list are already members of the National Assembly.  They became members when they were elected, and they were officially elected when the IEC declared the official election results.  

So, there is already a National Assembly of 400 elected members. The members have just not yet assembled for their first sitting, which must occur within 14 days.  

The only problem, if there is a problem, is that the 400 members do not yet have the power to perform their functions, and that is where section 48 comes in.  

Before the members can perform their functions, they must swear an oath or make an affirmation that they will be faithful to the Constitution. Having done so, they are entitled – indeed, they are obliged – to proceed to perform their functions, the first of which is to elect a President and a Speaker.

But what if all 51 of MK’s elected members simply don’t pitch up? Or, if they do pitch up, but refuse to take the oath, which seems likely since the oath requires fealty to the Constitution and the MK party manifesto states that the party seeks to rip up the Constitution?

Well then, I am told, the remainder of the elected members, who have sworn or affirmed their fealty to the Constitution, get on with their job.  

The Constitution does not compel the elected members to turn up or to swear or affirm fealty to the Constitution. It just means they may not cast a vote until and unless they do so.

The legal eagles say it’s easiest to think about the process this way: consider what would happen if, on their way to the inaugural parliamentary session, one of the elected MPs has a car accident and has to go to hospital. Does that mean the rest of the members are not able to take their seats and get on with the job? Clearly not – that would be absurd, and the Constitution is not absurd.  

By extension, the same applies even if 51 members are in a bus that breaks down. As long as a third of the elected members are present, there is a quorum (S53(1)(b), and the show goes on. The President will be elected by a simple majority of the members of the National Assembly present (S53(1)(c).

The other claim made by MK is that the party is “confident and resolute in ensuring that the re-run of elections will take place within three months as per section 49(3) of the Constitution, once the sham of the election results have been set aside by the court”. 

How likely is that? The short answer is, not very. 

Of course, MK can and has already indicated it intends court action alleging that the election was a “sham” but, importantly, so I am told, the commencement of court proceedings does not halt the proceedings. 

Perhaps the court will nullify the election, in which case there must be another election in 90 days, but how likely is that? MK has yet to tell us on what grounds they say the election was a sham.   

In my column last week, I suggested that the ANC might actually welcome the idea of an election do-over, partly because it would likely draw out ANC supporters who didn’t vote. Technically, the party could support a legal action to overturn the election.  

But if the election is not overturned, the National Assembly cannot dissolve itself in less than three years. So, there is no way the ANC – or anyone else for that matter – could force an election re-run.  

In Adhikarie’s response to MK’s letter, there was a bit of edge. 

She noted that the parliamentary administration usually ensures that all members on the IEC list who are elected are provided with travel and accommodation to attend the sittings. However, given MK’s decision to boycott the sitting, “we will instruct the officials to cancel all arrangements in respect of accommodation and flights for your client’s elected members so as not to incur fruitless and wasteful expenditure in contravention of the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, 2009”. 

So, cutlasses are drawn. 

I hope that clears up to some extent my suggestions about the things that were not being considered over the weekend. DM

Gallery

Daily Maverick has closed comments on all elections articles for the next two weeks. While we do everything in our power to ensure deliberately false, misleading and hateful commentary does not get published on our site, it’s simply not possible for our small team to have sight of every comment. Given the political dynamics of the moment, we cannot risk malignant actors abusing our platform to manipulate and mislead others. We remain committed to providing you with a platform for dynamic conversation and exchange and trust that you understand our need for circumspection at this sensitive time for our country.

Top Reads This Hour

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
DM168

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth
World

William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth
Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
South Africa

Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
Zondo announces National Assembly first sitting set for Friday
Maverick News

Zondo announces National Assembly first sitting set for Friday

TOP READS IN SECTION

Upbeat Stellantis to start work on R3bn plant in Nelson Mandela Bay within weeks
South Africa

Upbeat Stellantis to start work on R3bn plant in Nelson Mandela Bay within weeks
Four things people are not thinking about when it comes to the GNU
Maverick News

Four things people are not thinking about when it comes to the GNU
Fact check — Was Jacob Zuma’s presidency one of ‘9 amazing years’ as his daughter claims?
Maverick News

Fact check — Was Jacob Zuma’s presidency one of ‘9 amazing years’ as his daughter claims?
Transnet chugs on in quest to bring in private sector trains
Maverick News

Transnet chugs on in quest to bring in private sector trains
Reserve Bank charts illustrate South Africa’s economic and social woes
DM168

Reserve Bank charts illustrate South Africa’s economic and social woes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.