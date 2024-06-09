DM168

THE FINANCIAL WELLNESS COACH

Tax and deceased estates — implications for children living overseas

Tax and deceased estates — implications for children living overseas
(Photo: iStock)
By Kenny Meiring
09 Jun 2024
0

Children living abroad who have not officially emigrated might still be regarded as South African tax residents, which has implications when they inherit their parents’ deceased estate.

Question: I have children who are living overseas. They did not emigrate officially and are now citizens of the countries where they are resident. They have absolutely no assets in, or income from, South Africa, and have not had any since leaving South Africa.

What happens when they inherit from a South African parent’s deceased estate?

Answer: I suspect there are many children who fall into this category – they are living overseas, but do not realise that they are still regarded by the authorities as SA residents, as they have not broken their SA tax residency.

It is important to understand the difference between South African residents and non-residents.

SA residents

South African residents are taxed on their worldwide income, regardless of where it arose. They will also be liable for capital gains tax (CGT) on the disposal of all assets, no matter where they are in the world.

Non-SA residents

Non-residents are taxed on SA-sourced income only and will be liable for CGT only on the disposal of fixed property and property-rich shares in South Africa. They will not be liable for South African donations tax or estate duty.

Now, regarding the inheritance, if they have a barcoded South African ID, the process is actually quite simple. They could simply convert their South African inheritance into the currency of their choice and repatriate the funds using their annual discretionary allowance.

If, however, they do not have a barcoded ID, then they would need to apply to have themselves no longer regarded as being ordinarily resident in South Africa. This is probably a good course of action if they do not intend coming back to South Africa. It is always better to have certainty when it comes to finances than to follow a fingers-crossed approach and possibly create problems in the future.

They should have a chat with someone who specialises in this field to ensure that they get the right documentation together and understand the tax implications.

Some of the documents they would need would be a passport with an exit stamp from South Africa as well as a foreign residency tax certificate. They would also need the various Financial Intelligence Centre Act documents.

As I mentioned in an earlier column, they will be liable for CGT on the assets they own on the day before they broke their South African tax residency. If your children chose the date that they broke residency as the day they originally left South Africa, then there will probably not be any CGT payable. Just to be safe, they should speak to someone who can give them insightful advice. DM

Kenny Meiring is an independent financial adviser. Contact him on 082 856 0348 or at financialwellnesscoach.co.za. Send your questions to [email protected].

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.

 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
DM168

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Maverick News

‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Elon Musk and the R1-trillion payout package — a matter of one individual’s worth
Maverick News

Elon Musk and the R1-trillion payout package — a matter of one individual’s worth
Transnet chugs on in quest to bring in private sector trains
Business Maverick

Transnet chugs on in quest to bring in private sector trains

TOP READS IN SECTION

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
DM168

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
A letter to my sons: reflections on SA’s past and hopes for the future GNU (if politicians can get over themselves)
DM168

A letter to my sons: reflections on SA’s past and hopes for the future GNU (if politicians can get over themselves)
SA cruise worker charged in US with ‘intent to murder’ after stabbing spree on ship
Maverick News

SA cruise worker charged in US with ‘intent to murder’ after stabbing spree on ship
South African star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz to ‘give it my all’ at Paris Olympics
DM168

South African star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz to ‘give it my all’ at Paris Olympics
All a-flutter — a journey to discover Garden Route birds
DM168

All a-flutter — a journey to discover Garden Route birds

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

home delivery

Say hello to DM168 home delivery

Get your favourite newspaper delivered to your doorstep every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.