Defend Truth

FRANCE

France’s Macron calls for snap legislative elections after stinging EU poll defeat

France’s Macron calls for snap legislative elections after stinging EU poll defeat
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: Thierry Monasse / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
09 Jun 2024
0

The new election in the National Assembly would be for French legislators, which doesn’t affect who is president, meaning Macron’s position is not in question.

French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap legislative election after the far right pummelled mainstream parties in France as well as Germany in a European Parliament vote.

Marine le Pen’s National Rally won with 32% of the vote — in line with expectations — while Macron’s Renaissance party trailed with 15%, according to a poll published by Ifop. The new election in the National Assembly would be for French legislators, which doesn’t affect who is president, meaning Macron’s position is not in question.

Macron’s warnings about the rise of authoritarianism and appeal for European unity in the run-up to the vote failed to boost his result as concerns about inflation, security and immigration saw Le Pen’s support increase. Ahead of the vote, he presented the election as an existential fight for the continent and pivotal for Ukraine’s battle against Vladimir Putin. 

“The president can’t remain deaf to the message sent by the French people,” Jordan Bardella, the head of the National Rally, told supporters after the results were announced. “We solemnly ask him to take note of this new political situation, to come back to the French people and organise new legislative elections.”

The first round will be held on 30 June, with a second round on 7 July, Macron said in a televised address.

The French president’s reputation as a reformer and steward of the economy has also suffered blows in recent months, with the government forced to seek tens of billions of euros in savings after its deficit ballooned, and S&P Global Ratings downgrading the country’s credit rating. 

“This is a serious and weighty decision, but above all it is an act of trust,” Macron said. “Confidence in you, my dear compatriots, in the ability of the French people to make the right choice for themselves.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
DM168

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Maverick News

‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
GNU's job is to take SA forward, not solve ANC's internal problems
South Africa

GNU's job is to take SA forward, not solve ANC's internal problems
Transnet chugs on in quest to bring in private sector trains
Business Maverick

Transnet chugs on in quest to bring in private sector trains

TOP READS IN SECTION

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
DM168

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
DA sets out principles for GNU participation — Constitution first, Sarb independence
Maverick News

DA sets out principles for GNU participation — Constitution first, Sarb independence
Four things people are not thinking about when it comes to the GNU
Business Maverick

Four things people are not thinking about when it comes to the GNU
GNU dawn for new government — unpacking the good, the bad and the ugly of it all
Maverick News

GNU dawn for new government — unpacking the good, the bad and the ugly of it all

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.