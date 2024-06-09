Maverick Life

THE PERFECT SONG

And the perfect song for … recovering from an operation

By Tim Cohen and Fred de Vries
09 Jun 2024
Fred de Vries and Tim Cohen discuss the perfect post-operation musical remedy.

You get out of hospital, you get home, what song do you put on? Are you feeling the need for upliftment and healing, or are you, like Fred, still dreaming about the nurse. Find out in our podcast.

The Perfect Song For… is a lighthearted weekly podcast in which journalists, writers and music aficionados Fred de Vries and Tim Cohen banter about a bunch of songs which are perfect for … something. And we have (famous and less famous) guests.

At the end of each show we choose one song which is the perfect song for the theme we picked. Along the way, we agree and disagree, and discuss the structure, character, history and quirks of the songs as far as we know them.

You can listen and subscribe to ThePerfectSongFor … podcast about the perfect song on Apple podcasts, Spotify and iono. Full versions of the songs are in Spotify and Apple playlists;  [email protected]

Contact the hosts of the podcast or email us your suggestions and alternatives at [email protected] 

You can also follow the hosts on X: @perfectsongfor Insta: #perfectsongfor 

Tim Cohen is the business editor of Daily Maverick. Fred de Vries is an author, writer, journalist and South Africa correspondent for Elsevier Magazine and De Groene Amsterdammer. He writes regular music columns for Platenblad in the Netherlands and Vrye Weekblad in South Africa.

