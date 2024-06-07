Newsdeck

ENVIRONMENT

Sea urchin pandemic spreads beyond Red Sea, endangering coral reefs

Sea urchin pandemic spreads beyond Red Sea, endangering coral reefs
Swimmers, snorkelers and beach goers enjoy a swim at the Coral Beach Nature Reserve in Eilat on July 16, 2022, in Eilat, Israel. Coral reefs are complete ecosystems, and although the coral reef in Eilat may be capable of withstanding climate change, it is also under threat from anthropogenic factors: large-scale development, waste run-offs into the sea and light pollution. Despite sea temperatures rising faster in the Gulf of Aqaba (also known in Israel as the Gulf of Eilat) than the global average rate, the coral reef of the northernmost point of the Red Sea exhibit remarkable resistance and seem immune to the effects of global warming. Scientists are trying to understand the biological capacity of these corals to live at higher temperatures, hoping this knowledge could help reefs elsewhere in the world. The scientific community estimates that over 90% of reefs will die by 2050 due to climate change and direct human impact. The corals in this Red Sea gulf might be one of the last remaining complete ecosystems by 2100. However, there is a possibility that this surviving coral reef could be used as a blueprint for an entirely new climate-resistant ecosystem. (Photo by Lukasz Larsson Warzecha/Getty Images).
By Reuters
07 Jun 2024
0

TEL AVIV, June 7 (Reuters) - A sea-borne pandemic that wiped out sea urchin populations in the Red Sea has spread and is taking out the species in parts of the Indian Ocean and could go global, scientists in Israel say.

The particular species of sea urchin impacted is a well-known protector of coral reefs and the deaths put the already fragile reef ecosystem in even more peril.

The pandemic was first noticed in the Gulf of Aqaba a year ago and researchers say they have since identified the pathogen behind it through molecular analysis. They are linking it to mass deaths across the Red Sea, the Arabian peninsula, and as far as Reunion Island off Madagascar.

The pathogen kills fast and violently – in just two days colonies can be lost – making it hard to assess how many are dying, said Omri Bronstein, a zoologist from Tel Aviv University and the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History.

It seems to be heading east towards the tropical waters of the Coral Triangle that extends off southeast Asia and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

“I fear that at the current situation this is the trajectory, so this is where it’s going,” he said.

Their findings were published in the journal Current Biology.

 

‘LAWN MOWERS’

Bronstein described the affected sea urchin species as the “lawn mowers” of coral reefs, since they remove algae that otherwise blocks sunlight, allowing the coral to thrive.

In the Gulf of Aqaba, no other creature has taken over that role and Bronstein’s team is already seeing extensive growth in algae cover.

“When mortalities started in the Red Sea, they were so strong and so abrupt and so violent that the first thoughts were this must be some kind of pollution, or something very severe but very local,” he said.

Then the phenomenon was seen at a wharf farther south in Sinai where a ferry from Aqaba docks. Two weeks later it spread another 70 kms (44 miles). They described thousands of skeletons of the once dominant species rolling on the sea bottom.

There is no known way to stop the disease, Bronstein said. But there is still a chance to create an isolated population, or broodstock, of the sea urchins remaining elsewhere that could hopefully be reintroduced later on.

The Israeli team is now cooperating with scientists across the region to map the pandemic and gather more details. This includes collecting continuous samples of environmental DNA from the different bodies of water that show how sea life interacts with the surroundings.

“You must have people on site to provide you with data, because within 48 hours you have no evidence of the mortalities even taking place,” Bronstein said. “This coordination and this collaboration is one of the keys of being able to be on top of this rapidly evolving situation.”

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

1994 2.0: ANC will form a government of national unity ‘to tackle pressing issues’ - Ramaphosa
Maverick News

1994 2.0: ANC will form a government of national unity ‘to tackle pressing issues’ – Ramaphosa
DA sets out principles for GNU participation — Constitution first, Sarb independence
Maverick News

DA sets out principles for GNU participation — Constitution first, Sarb independence
The 7th Parliament: Meet your new (and returning) MPs
Maverick News

The 7th Parliament: Meet your new (and returning) MPs
Forensic investigator’s challenge to NPA could rock critical KZN cases
Maverick News

Forensic investigator’s challenge to NPA could rock critical KZN cases
Ramaphosa kicks can down the road with ‘government of national unity’ play
Op-eds

Ramaphosa kicks can down the road with ‘government of national unity’ play

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 25 May - 31 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 25 May – 31 May 2024
Netflix sued in $170 mln 'Baby Reindeer' defamation lawsuit
Newsdeck

Netflix sued in $170 mln 'Baby Reindeer' defamation lawsuit
Spain requests to intervene in South Africa's Gaza genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Newsdeck

Spain requests to intervene in South Africa's Gaza genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Putin says Russia could deploy missiles in striking distance of the West
Newsdeck

Putin says Russia could deploy missiles in striking distance of the West
SpaceX’s Giant Rocket Survives Dive to Earth on Fourth Test
Newsdeck

SpaceX’s Giant Rocket Survives Dive to Earth on Fourth Test

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.