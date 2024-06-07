Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Chinese investment in Europe shrinks, mostly goes to EV industry

Chinese investment in Europe shrinks, mostly goes to EV industry
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.'s Zeekr electric vehicles bound for shipment to Europe at the Port of Taicang in Taicang, Jiangsu Province, China, on Thursday, 24 August 2023.
By Bloomberg
07 Jun 2024
0

Investment by Chinese firms into Europe fell to the lowest in more than a decade last year, with most of the new money going into electric vehicles and related industries. 

Chinese companies invested 6.8 billion euros ($7.4-billion) into the 27 European Union countries and the UK in 2023, according to a new report from Rhodium Group and the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Germany. That was the lowest since 2010. Almost 70% of the new money went into EV-related areas such as batteries.  

The slowdown comes as Chinese business advances elsewhere in the world, with overall outbound investment the highest since 2016. That underscores the increasingly difficult relationship between Europe and China. It’s set to worsen as the EU prepares to impose tariffs on Chinese EV exports, a move that may prompt Beijing to retaliate.

Hungary received 3 billion euros of new Chinese investment last year, 44% of the total that went to Europe. The largest components are an 8 billion euro battery factory by Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co.’s cathode factory, which was announced in June last year.

A series of deals announced during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Hungary are likely to drive further investment. The Rhodium report also noted several new battery projects by Chinese investors across the continent, suggesting the focus on Hungary and EV-related industries is set to continue. 

Once up and running, these projects would allow Chinese firms to avoid tariffs by producing in Europe, and to reduce costs by being closer to suppliers and customers and cutting back on shipping expenses. 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

1994 2.0: ANC will form a government of national unity ‘to tackle pressing issues’ - Ramaphosa
Maverick News

1994 2.0: ANC will form a government of national unity ‘to tackle pressing issues’ – Ramaphosa
Forensic investigator’s challenge to NPA could rock critical KZN cases
Maverick News

Forensic investigator’s challenge to NPA could rock critical KZN cases
The 7th Parliament: Meet your new (and returning) MPs
Maverick News

The 7th Parliament: Meet your new (and returning) MPs
Ramaphosa kicks can down the road with ‘government of national unity’ play
Op-eds

Ramaphosa kicks can down the road with ‘government of national unity’ play
Gauteng non-profits face closure after province cuts funding
Maverick Citizen

Gauteng non-profits face closure after province cuts funding

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gauteng populist Panyaza Lesufi tanks ANC, but may still get nod for premier
Business Maverick

Gauteng populist Panyaza Lesufi tanks ANC, but may still get nod for premier
Cosatu says DA, MK and EFF all ‘hard sells’ as coalition partners for ANC
Business Maverick

Cosatu says DA, MK and EFF all ‘hard sells’ as coalition partners for ANC
Investors are right to be optimistic about DA-ANC coalition, says John Steenhuisen
Business Maverick

Investors are right to be optimistic about DA-ANC coalition, says John Steenhuisen
Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
Business Maverick

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
After the Bell: Will MK’s bizarre and catastrophic economic policies be a factor in coalition talks?
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Will MK’s bizarre and catastrophic economic policies be a factor in coalition talks?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted