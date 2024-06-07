A royal wedding, and more from around the world

Prince William, the Prince of Wales (2-R) talks to guests at the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral, in Chester, Britain, 07 June 2024. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster, (L) and Olivia Henson, the Duchess of Westminster, exit Chester Cathedral following their wedding in Chester, Britain, 07 June 2024. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Participants during the Rally of Hope and Pride in Tel Aviv, Israel, 06 June 2024. Thousands of members and supporters of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer) community attended the rally, which this year replaced the traditional massive Tel Aviv Pride Parade due to the conflict with Hamas. The rally aimed to call for equality, hope and the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Marie Lombard (Head Chef and owner of De Oude Kraal) during the preparations for the Game Food Festival on June 06, 2024 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The festival is a celebration of community and culture, where people come to celebrate the warmth of Free State. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)
A pro-Trump supporter shows his support before former President Donald J. Trump visits a fundraiser in San Francisco, California, USA, 06 June 2024. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
An inflatable ‘Trump Chicken’ balloon, wearing a black-and-white-striped convict top, sails in protest in front of Alcatraz Island (a former maximum security federal penitentiary) during a protest of former President Donald J. Trump’s visit for a fundraiser, in San Francisco, California, USA, 06 June 2024. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) and Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa attend a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, 07 June 2024. The 27th St.Petersburg International Economic Forum runs from 05 to 08 June 2024. EPA-EFE/ANTON VAGANOV
Former Italian Prime Minister and founder of Italian party ‘Italia Viva’ Matteo Renzi attends a press conference of the foreign press association, in Rome, Italy, 07 June 2024. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
German and Israeli activists hold banners as they block the entrance to the German Embassy in Tel Aviv, in a call for Germany to stop arming Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 07 June 2024 More than 36,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A person stands among flowers and candles laid at the crime scene following last week’s knife attack in the city center in Mannheim, Germany, 07 June 2024. According to the German police, a 29-year-old police officer was killed when a man armed with a knife targeted an anti-Islam demonstration on 31 May, in the German city of Mannheim. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
A picture taken with a drone shows floodwaters of the river Danube surround holiday cottages in Venek munincipality near Gyor, northwestern Hungary, 06 June 2024. The flood level of the Danube is expected to peak in Budapest on 09 June. EPA-EFE/Csaba Krizsan
People cool off in a canal during a hot weather day in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 07 June 2024. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning for an ongoing heatwave across most parts of the country. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise, with a possibility of exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in some areas over the next ten days. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR
Students celebrate the end of school at the fountains of Piazza Castello in Turin, Italy, 07 June 2024. EPA-EFE/JESSICA PASQUALON
Beachgoers sunbathe as a backhoe works to refloat British-flagged vessel ‘Nordic Lily’ at a beach in Pinedo, municipality of Valencia, Spain, 07 June 2024. The vessel got stranded on 03 June reportedly after suffering a water leak on board, a problem that prevented authorities from towing it on 04 June until temporary repairs were completed. Spain’s Ministry of Transport is investigating the reasons why the boat malfunctioned and also to determine whether negligence was committed or not by the captain, who was evacuated due to illness by a Maritime Rescue helicopter to a Valencia’s hospital on 03 June, leaving the two remaining crew members on board. EPA-EFE/ANA ESCOBAR
Heavy rains cause havoc in Lwandle Informal Settlement in Strand on June 06, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Multiple roads are closed in and around informal settlements around the Western Cape due to flooding following heavy rains. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Heavy rains causes havoc in Lwandle Informal Settlement in Strand on June 06, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Multiple roads are closed in and around informal settlements around the Western Cape due to flooding following heavy rains. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Mount Fuji is pictured in Fuji City, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, 10 April 2024 (issued 07 June 2024). On 07 June, Masahiro Kubota of the Fuji City Exchange and Tourism Division confirmed that a metal fence will be installed in July to block tourists’ access to a famous photo spot at Mount Fuji Dream Bridge. In the meantime, the city installed temporary toilets and a parking lot to cope with the flow of foreign tourists. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
Tourists take pictures as they visit the Trevi Fountain, an 18th-century fountain, in Rome, Italy, 07 June 2024. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (C) posing for a group photograph during an audience with bishops of Slovakia as part of an ‘ad Limina Apostolorum’ visit at the Vatican, 07 June 2024. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT
Marta Temido (C), Candidate for European Parliament for Socialist Party (PS) attends a campaign act on the last day of the campaign for the 2024 European Elections, in Lisbon, Portugal, 07 June 2024. In Portugal, the European Elections take place on 09 June and will be contested by 17 parties and coalitions. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO
An elderly woman walks past a cardboard depicting an anime character near a shop window in Moscow, Russia, 07 June 2024. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
British rock band Pulp performs at the Northside Music Festival in Aarhus, Denmark, 06 June 2024. EPA-EFE/Helle Arensbak
A El Salvador fan cheers during a CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers match between El Salvador and Puerto Rico at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, 06 June 2024. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL LEMUS
Anders Antonsen of Denmark in action during the men’s singles quarter-final match against Lakshya Sen of India at the Kapal Api Badminton Indonesia Open tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, 07 June 2024. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM. DM
Comments - Please login in order to comment.