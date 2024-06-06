Sport

RUNNING BATTLE

Steyn and Dijana look to make history as Comrades ups prize money

Steyn and Dijana look to make history as Comrades ups prize money
Gerda Steyn wins the 2023 Comrades Marathon, finishing at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa. 11 June 2023. (Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
06 Jun 2024
0

Sunday’s Up Run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg has seen the overall Comrades Marathon prize money increase by R1,364,000 to a total of R4,092,000.

South Africans Gerda Steyn and Tete Dijana will both be looking to retain their Comrades Marathon titles from last year heading into the Up Run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Dijana, astonishingly, will be aiming for his third successive Comrades title. For Steyn, it will be her second one in a row and third in four years if her goals for Sunday come to fruition.

Steyn will contend in a tough women’s field including international athletes Alexandra Morozova (Russia), Dominika Stelmach (Poland), Carla Molinaro (UK) and Camille Herron (US) who will all be looking to grab her title.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Records tumble as South Africa’s Dijana and Steyn conquer the Comrades Marathon

The Nedbank Running Club athlete will also be pushing to break her own Up Run record time of 5:58:53, which she set in 2019.

For the non-elite runners though, of which more than 20,000 have entered to run on Sunday, the Up Run is a lot tougher than the Down Run, from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, which was run in 2023 and 2022.

“Runners tend to find the Up Run tough and more tiring,” Comrades Marathon Association’s (CMA) race doctor, Dr Jeremy Boulter said.

“However we generally don’t see a significant difference in terms of the number of patients requiring medical assistance compared with Down Run years.

“Weather conditions tend to be a greater factor, and this year, we are hopeful of mild conditions as the runners head up to the Midlands.”

Comrades Marathon

Tete Dijana wins the 2023 Comrades Marathon in Durban. 11 June 2023 (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

More prize money

Whoever crosses the finish line first will see a boost to their pockets as the prize money for this year’s Comrades prize money purse has increased drastically.

In addition to the R50,000 Hot Spot prize available to the first man and woman that make it through the Cell C Hot Spot located in Cato Ridge; this year’s prize purse has been increased by a staggering R1,364,000 to a total of R4,092,000.

The men’s and women’s purses for the respective top 10 finishers are the same with the first-placed finisher receiving R825,000 in total from the Comrades and its sponsors. The 10th racer to cross the line in Durban will receive R33,000.

Refreshments

Athletes will be well fed across the near 90km trek with the Marathon’s organisers providing 48 well-stocked and strategically positioned refreshment stations along this year’s Up Run route, to provide for runners’ hydration and sustenance.

The refreshment stations are staffed by nearly 5,000 volunteers from sponsoring companies and service organisations, many of which have been providing this service for more than a decade.

Along the 85.91km route from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, the 48 refreshment stations will stock the following:

  • Coke: ​30,350 litres
  • Fanta / Crème Soda: ​10,650 litres
  • Coke paper cups (175ml): ​450,000
  • Thirsti water sachets: ​2.2 million
  • Thirsti sports drink sachets: ​600,000
  • Asemzansi Amahewu: ​45,000
  • Bavaria 0.0% beer: 10,000 x 150ml cans
  • Cooked baby potatoes: ​2 tons
  • Bananas: 600 boxes
  • Oranges: ​4.5 tons
  • Energy biscuits: 500 kg
  • Salticrax: 500 kg.

Runners will assemble on the start line at 5:30 am on Sunday, 9 June. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gauteng populist Panyaza Lesufi tanks ANC, but may still get nod for premier
South Africa

Gauteng populist Panyaza Lesufi tanks ANC, but may still get nod for premier
The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Maverick News

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Jozi My Jozi spearheads critical change and rise of Johannesburg urban rehabilitation
Maverick News

Jozi My Jozi spearheads critical change and rise of Johannesburg urban rehabilitation
Court orders Gayton McKenzie to hand over documents for corruption probe
Maverick News

Court orders Gayton McKenzie to hand over documents for corruption probe
Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?
Maverick News

Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?

TOP READS IN SECTION

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Maverick News

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?
Maverick News

Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?
Zizi Kodwa resigns as Minister after appearing in court on State Capture corruption charges
Maverick News

Zizi Kodwa resigns as Minister after appearing in court on State Capture corruption charges
‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future
Maverick News

‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future
Investors are right to be optimistic about DA-ANC coalition, says John Steenhuisen
Maverick News

Investors are right to be optimistic about DA-ANC coalition, says John Steenhuisen

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options