Business Maverick

MIXED BAG

SA’s current account deficit narrows significantly in Q1 to 1.2% of GDP

SA’s current account deficit narrows significantly in Q1 to 1.2% of GDP
A general view of the South African Reserve Bank in Pretoria, 3 November 2020. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu)
By Ed Stoddard
06 Jun 2024
0

South Africa’s current account deficit narrowed materially in the first quarter of this year, underpinned by a widening of the country’s trade surplus. That's the good news. But the bad news is that this has been boosted by falling domestic demand which curtailed imports. 

South Africa’s deficit on the current account of the balance of payments fell sharply in the first quarter (Q1) to R84.6-billion from a revised R162.9-billion in Q4 of 2023.

“The current account deficit as a ratio of gross domestic product (GDP) narrowed to 1.2% in the first quarter of 2024 from 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023,” the South African Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

The current account is a key part of a country’s balance of payments and is essentially an accounting of its transactions with the rest of the global economy.

Underlining this improvement was a widening trade surplus, which reached R183.4-billion in Q1, over double what it amounted to at the end of last year.

Current account

Current account release June 2024. (Sources: Stats SA and SA Reserve Bank)

This would normally be supportive of the rand, but the data did not prevent the rand from slipping midday Thursday to 19/dlr, its lowest level in six weeks, amid jitters about the outcome of frantic coalition talks in the wake of the 29 May election.

Read more in Daily Maverick: After the Bell: The rand has been relatively stable this year, but post-election horse-trading looms

And a narrowing deficit can be a double-edged sword on this front. In this case, it highlights subdued demand pressures in South Africa’s low-growth economy, which contracted 0.1% over the course of the first three months of 2024.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Weak, weak, weak’ — SA economy contracts 0.1% in Q1, but economists see growth in Q2

“Subdued demand domestically, reflective of a fragile economic environment, continues to weigh on import activity. Indeed, consumers remain highly constrained, with household consumption expenditure contracting in the first quarter of the year,” Investec economist Lara Hodes said in a note on the data.

But on a positive note, South Africa’s exports may pick up as the global manufacturing sector gathers steam.

“Going forward, we could see the surplus on the trade account widen further as manufacturing conditions improve globally,” Hodes said.

If the rand remains at these levels or weakens further, that will also help to give domestic exporters a lift. But it would also add to inflation pressures by making imports more expensive, hitting the pockets of South Africa’s hard-pressed consumers — a clear-cut case of another double-edged sword. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gauteng populist Panyaza Lesufi tanks ANC, but may still get nod for premier
South Africa

Gauteng populist Panyaza Lesufi tanks ANC, but may still get nod for premier
The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Maverick News

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Jozi My Jozi spearheads critical change and rise of Johannesburg urban rehabilitation
Maverick News

Jozi My Jozi spearheads critical change and rise of Johannesburg urban rehabilitation
Court orders Gayton McKenzie to hand over documents for corruption probe
Maverick News

Court orders Gayton McKenzie to hand over documents for corruption probe
Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?
Maverick News

Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?

TOP READS IN SECTION

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Maverick News

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?
Maverick News

Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?
Zizi Kodwa resigns as Minister after appearing in court on State Capture corruption charges
Maverick News

Zizi Kodwa resigns as Minister after appearing in court on State Capture corruption charges
‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future
Maverick News

‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future
Investors are right to be optimistic about DA-ANC coalition, says John Steenhuisen
Maverick News

Investors are right to be optimistic about DA-ANC coalition, says John Steenhuisen

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.