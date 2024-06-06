Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian stocks rise after US peers hit fresh record: markets wrap

Asian stocks rise after US peers hit fresh record: markets wrap
A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai, China, on Monday, 7 February 2022. (Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
06 Jun 2024
0

Asian equities rose on Thursday after a gain in US technology shares, while the dollar came under pressure amid a reassessment of bets on interest-rate cuts.

Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China climbed at the open, while those in Japan and Australia also gained. Contracts for US equities also advanced after the S&P 500 notched its 25th record close this year. Nvidia Corp. — the poster child of the artificial-intelligence frenzy — led a rally in the “Magnificent Seven” mega caps to top $3-trillion in value. 

Treasury yields ticked higher Thursday after falling in the previous session with markets almost fully pricing in two Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024. The dollar retreated as a rate cut in Canada increased the focus on the policy path from the Federal Reserve. The yen recovered from an overnight selloff in what has been a volatile week for the currency thanks to its role in emerging market carry trades. 

India’s stock futures gained after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won crucial backing from two key allies in his coalition, allowing him to form a government and extend his time in power.

“Asian markets will be supported by the fresh record highs seen on major US indices overnight, and sentiment will also be positive as India election shock wavers,” said Charu Chanana, head of FX strategy at Saxo Markets. “Lower US yields and an upbeat risk sentiment is pushing the dollar lower.”

As investors awaited this week’s US jobs report, a private payrolls reading on Wednesday showed hiring at companies grew at the slowest pace since the start of the year. Meanwhile, the services sector expanded by the most in nine months, powered by the largest monthly gain in a measure of business activity since 2021.

The loonie rebounded on Thursday after falling in its previous session. The Bank of Canada became the first Group of Seven central bank to kick off an easing cycle, cutting interest rates on Wednesday and signalling more may follow. 

The euro slightly strengthened ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy decision. While policymakers are widely expected to cut rates, traders will be looking for guidance on the path forward, notably from President Christine Lagarde at the press briefing.

In commodities, oil clawed back some losses for a second session with technical support after OPEC+’s plan to return barrels to the market sparked a selloff at the start of the week. Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco lowered prices for all of its oil to Asia next month, the first reduction since February, amid concerns over the strength of demand in its biggest market.

Wall of money

Goldman Sachs Group’s Scott Rubner noted a “wall of money” from passive equity allocations will pour into the stock market in early July, setting up a continuing rally through the early summer.

Since 1928, the first 15 days of July have been the best two-week trading period of the year for equities, and they tend to fade after 17 July, according to Rubner. The S&P 500 has been positive for nine straight Julys, posting an average return of 3.7%. The Nasdaq 100 has an even better record, posting gains in 16 straight Julys, with an average return of 4.6%, he noted. 

With earnings season basically over, the focus now turns back to the macro data — and that may impact stocks near-term, according to Gillian Wolff at Bloomberg Intelligence.

The Bloomberg Intelligence Market Pulse Index, a sentiment gauge that acts as a contrarian signal, advanced within striking distance of “manic” territory last month. It’s a rare sign that has typically tempered US stock returns in the short-run. In the three months following a manic reading, the Russell 3000 Index has gained an average 1.7%, compared with 9.1% after panic.

With the Fed widely expected to stay on hold next week, the focus of the meeting will be the new Summary of Economic Projections. Back in March, Fed officials maintained their outlook for three rate cuts in 2024.

“The ‘dots’ are likely to cluster around one or two interest rate cuts this year,” said Stephen Brown at Capital Economics. “Nevertheless, as inflation falls a bit faster than officials expect and GDP growth disappoints, our base case remains that the Fed will cut in September.”

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Zizi Kodwa resigns as Minister after appearing in court on State Capture corruption charges
Maverick News

Zizi Kodwa resigns as Minister after appearing in court on State Capture corruption charges
Gauteng populist Panyaza Lesufi tanks ANC, but may still get nod for premier
Business Maverick

Gauteng populist Panyaza Lesufi tanks ANC, but may still get nod for premier
The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Maverick News

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
ANC shortlists its premier candidates
South Africa

ANC shortlists its premier candidates
It’s still a very rocky road to any ANC-DA deal
South Africa

It’s still a very rocky road to any ANC-DA deal

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
South Africa

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
Investors are right to be optimistic about DA-ANC coalition, says John Steenhuisen
Business Maverick

Investors are right to be optimistic about DA-ANC coalition, says John Steenhuisen
Cosatu says DA, MK and EFF all ‘hard sells’ as coalition partners for ANC
Business Maverick

Cosatu says DA, MK and EFF all ‘hard sells’ as coalition partners for ANC
Gauteng populist Panyaza Lesufi tanks ANC, but may still get nod for premier
Business Maverick

Gauteng populist Panyaza Lesufi tanks ANC, but may still get nod for premier
Fuel price decrease comes just in time for school holidays
Business Maverick

Fuel price decrease comes just in time for school holidays

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.