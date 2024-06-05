Newsdeck

Newsdeck

World Sees 12th Straight Record-Hot Month and Braces for More

World Sees 12th Straight Record-Hot Month and Braces for More
Illustrative image | Sources: The cooling towers of Eskom’s Lethabo coal-fired power station in Vereeniging. (Photo: Leon Sadiki / Bloomberg via Getty Images) |
By Bloomberg
05 Jun 2024
0

May marked the Earth’s 12th consecutive month of record-breaking temperatures, with more heat waves expected this summer.

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that last month overall temperatures globally were 1.52C above historical averages and marked the hottest May on record. The month witnessed often catastrophic heat from California to New Delhi, even leading to fatalities.

Read more: Death Toll of India Heat Wave Mounts, Delhi Faces Water Shortage

Climate change is exacerbating the effects of extreme weather with the past 12 months seeing the global average temperature 1.63C higher than pre-industrial levels, and above the 1.5C threshold that policymakers and scientists say threatens life on the planet.

The World Experienced the Hottest May on Record |

“It is shocking but not surprising that we have reached this 12-month streak,” Copernicus’ director Carlo Buontempo said in a statement. “We are living in unprecedented times, but we also have unprecedented skill in monitoring the climate and this can help inform our actions.”

Read more: Cities Appoint Heat Officers to Cope With Record Temperatures

The northern hemisphere is bracing for another extreme summer after scorching heat threatened the health and livelihoods of millions last year.

California and the US Southwest are looking at their first major heat wave this week with temperatures expected to breach 40C. More blistering days are expected later in June. High temperatures in Europe also mean the threat of wildfires is reaching extreme levels in Greece and Spain, with risks also spreading to the French Riviera.

India has blown past 50C last month with nearly 100 deaths recorded in the last few days in one of the worst-affected states. The UK beat the 2008 record for the hottest May with average temperatures set to rise in June as well.

 

Record Heat in the North Atlantic | Sea-surface temperatures are well above the seasonal norm

Read more: Goodbye El Niño, But La Niña Won’t Be Much Relief

Currently a strong El Niño or warming in the Pacific which has driven some of these record temperatures is winding down. La Niñas often follow intense El Niños leading to a drastic shift in weather patterns — bringing droughts to some places even as it produces flooding and hurricanes in others.

La Nina occurs when the surface of the Pacific Ocean along the equator cools and the atmosphere above it reacts.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Maverick News

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
Business Maverick

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
Zizi Kodwa resigns as Minister after appearing in court on State Capture corruption charges
Maverick News

Zizi Kodwa resigns as Minister after appearing in court on State Capture corruption charges
Investors are right to be optimistic about DA-ANC coalition, says John Steenhuisen
Maverick News

Investors are right to be optimistic about DA-ANC coalition, says John Steenhuisen
Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?
Maverick News

Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 25 May - 31 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 25 May – 31 May 2024
King Charles banknotes enter circulation in UK
Newsdeck

King Charles banknotes enter circulation in UK
Israel Says No Permanent Cease-Fire Unless Hamas Destroyed
Newsdeck

Israel Says No Permanent Cease-Fire Unless Hamas Destroyed
UK's Labour set for record general election win, poll says
Newsdeck

UK's Labour set for record general election win, poll says
Italian court finds American Amanda Knox guilty of slander
Newsdeck

Italian court finds American Amanda Knox guilty of slander

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.