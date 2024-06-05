Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Whiskey maker Suntory sells $500m  bond in rare Japan deal

Whiskey maker Suntory sells $500m  bond in rare Japan deal
Japanese companies have tended to issue debt in overseas currencies when investing in assets or buying firms abroad. (Photo: Yuriko Nakao/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
05 Jun 2024
0

Suntory Holdings has priced a $500-million bond, making the manufacturer of well-regarded whiskeys one of only a few non-financial Japanese companies to tap the US currency debt market this year.

Proceeds from the Jim Beam owner’s five-year note will be used for general corporate purposes including debt repayment, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. Suntory has a $500-million note maturing in October.

Japanese companies have tended to issue debt in overseas currencies when investing in assets or buying firms abroad. Examples in recent years include Seven & i Holdings Co. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. 

But the yen’s plunge to its weakest against the dollar since 1990 has dragged down Japanese sales of bonds overseas this year because of surging borrowing costs in home-currency terms. Dollar-bond issuance as of Tuesday was down nearly a third this year to $22.2-billion, the slowest annual start in four years according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 

That’s in stark contrast to US and European primary markets, where sales have jumped as investors seek elevated yields before central banks start cutting interest rates. 

Also read: Suntory Rebrands Unit as It Goes Global With Canned Cocktails

Suntory is seeking to expand abroad as Japan’s population declines. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that the firm was in talks to buy Boston Beer Co., the US brewer behind the Samuel Adams brand. Suntory denied the report.

Suntory’s premium Japanese whiskey supplier said in November that output could increase in 2027 as it boosts its capacity to meet growing global demand.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?
Maverick News

Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?
Western Cape multimillion-rand Mandrax confiscations point to established gang networks in action
South Africa

Western Cape multimillion-rand Mandrax confiscations point to established gang networks in action
Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
South Africa

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
Which political coalitions will make the most logical sense for SA?
South Africa

Which political coalitions will make the most logical sense for SA?
‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future
Maverick News

‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
South Africa

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
Weather Watch tracker — relatively dry, warm forecast for most of SA extended to October
South Africa

Weather Watch tracker — relatively dry, warm forecast for most of SA extended to October
Coalition governments at provincial level set to provide another challenge for NHI takeoff
Business Maverick

Coalition governments at provincial level set to provide another challenge for NHI takeoff
More than 450 employees at Sibanye’s Kroondal PGM mine on second day of wildcat strike
Business Maverick

More than 450 employees at Sibanye’s Kroondal PGM mine on second day of wildcat strike
The Finance Ghost — The market lowdown on Pepkor, Pick n Pay and Tiger Brands
DM168

The Finance Ghost — The market lowdown on Pepkor, Pick n Pay and Tiger Brands

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.