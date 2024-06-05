Business Maverick

PORTFOLIO WOES

Non-resident holdings of SA equities reach record low of 27.6% in Q1 — Reserve Bank

Non-resident holdings of SA equities reach record low of 27.6% in Q1 — Reserve Bank
The JSE in Sandton, Johannesburg. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
05 Jun 2024
0

Non-residents are increasingly giving the shrinking offerings on the JSE a miss and directing their capital elsewhere. In the long run, that’s not good for the rand and is a vote of no confidence in South Africa as an investment destination.

The JSE is not that far off the record highs it scaled early last year, but foreign investors are not coming to the party. 

The percentage of South African equities owned by non-residents hit a record low in the first quarter (Q1), the South African Reserve Bank said in its bi-annual Financial Stability Review on Wednesday. 

“Continued outflows from the equity market were reflected in the share of non-residents’ holdings of domestic shares, which reached a new low of 27.6% at the end of March 2024 (down from 29.7% in December 2023),” the review says.

On the portfolio front, foreign investors are also dumping South African bonds.

“Non-residents were net sellers of R12.4-billion worth of JSE-listed bonds in the first quarter of 2024,” the review says. This is a reversal of Q4 of 2023, when there were net purchases of bonds to the tune of R11.2-billion.

This is all part and parcel of falling capital market depth and evaporating liquidity in South Africa’s once robust financial markets, with domestic investors adding to capital flight as they increasingly diversify into global markets. 

“South Africa’s capital markets have become shallower and less liquid over the past few years, which reduces the diversification options of both borrowers and investors,” the review says.

“The government has increasingly dominated issuance in the domestic bond market, increasing its share of total outstanding bonds from around 60% in 2008 to 81% at the end of February 2024.”

This worrying state of affairs stems from the government borrowing and spending like a drunken soldier, driving up South Africa’s debt-to-GDP ratios while driving its credit ratings down into junk status.

“Meanwhile, on the JSE, there have been net company delistings every year since 2016. Turnover in both the domestic bond and equity markets have also declined in recent years, potentially affecting efficient pricing, investor returns and the cost of funding.”

Among other things, this explains the long-term decline of the rand and reflects falling investor confidence in an economy with slowing growth and many serious challenges. 

The JSE-Top 40 index on Wednesday afternoon was trading at over 70,600, not too far off its record high of over 75,000 in early 2023. But it is generally lagging behind major stock indices.

And so, non-residents are finding higher returns elsewhere. DM

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Maverick News

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
Business Maverick

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
Investors are right to be optimistic about DA-ANC coalition, says John Steenhuisen
Maverick News

Investors are right to be optimistic about DA-ANC coalition, says John Steenhuisen
Zizi Kodwa resigns as Minister after appearing in court on State Capture corruption charges
Maverick News

Zizi Kodwa resigns as Minister after appearing in court on State Capture corruption charges
Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?
Maverick News

Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?
Maverick News

Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?
Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
Business Maverick

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
Fatalities rise as hail, flooding, snow, two tornadoes, heavy rainfall and high winds hit SA
Our Burning Planet

Fatalities rise as hail, flooding, snow, two tornadoes, heavy rainfall and high winds hit SA
‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future
Maverick News

‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future
The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Maverick News

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.