AfD politician injured in second attack within a week in Mannheim

View of the crime scene after a knife attack in the city centre in Mannheim, Germany, 31 May 2024. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
By Reuters
05 Jun 2024
BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - A local politician from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was injured in a knife attack in Mannheim late on Tuesday, the German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday.

The incident comes just days after another stabbing attack at an anti-Islam demonstration in which a policeman was killed.

The knifeman was detained shortly after the incident at around 20:45 GMT on Tuesday, dpa said.

The local AfD branch said that the injured politician is in hospital and that the perpetrator might be a radical leftist activist, according to dpa.

Local police declined to comment and the local AfD office did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Andrey SychevEditing by Miranda Murray and Madeline Chambers)

