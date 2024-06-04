Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Zambia Sees $388 Million IMF Boost as Bondholders Ratify Revamp

Zambia Sees $388 Million IMF Boost as Bondholders Ratify Revamp
(Image: iStock)
By Bloomberg
04 Jun 2024
0

Zambia is set to get a boost from an extra $388 million in International Monetary Fund financing by the end of the month and the conclusion of a marathon $3 billion restructuring deal with bondholders.

The IMF reached a staff-level deal with the government on the third review of an existing $1.3 billion economic program, according to an emailed statement. That included approving a request to augment it to about $1.7 billion to assist with its worst drought in at least four decades, a spokesman for the fund said. Zambia will have immediate access to about $573 million as soon as the emergency lender’s management and board approve the agreement, with a meeting due by the end of June.The copper-rich nation faced delays in completing the review as it worked out how to fill a funding gap caused by the drought, which has hammered its harvest and vital hydroelectric production.

Fallout from the El Niño-induced dry spell prompted the southern African nation to slash its 2024 economic growth forecast by half to 2.5% and appeal for help in closing a $900 million budget shortfall it had caused. The Finance Ministry had already received indicative pledges of support totaling about $500 million from co-operating partners to help deal with the impact.

Read more:

Bondholders’ Approval

Hours later, Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign debt defaulter — which needs the IMF program to rework about $13.4 billion in external loans — won approval from bondholders to finally conclude a $3 billion restructuring. The deal paves the way for it to start servicing the new notes and brings it closer to exit a default that’s ensnared it since 2020.

The government still needs to negotiate individual deals with $3.3 billion in non-bondholder commercial creditors, the largest of which are China Development Bank together with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

The IMF said Zambia also has outstanding bilateral agreements for the implementation of its agreed debt treatment with official creditors.

Zambia’s $1.25 billion dollar bond due 2027 was little changed at 76.4 cents on the dollar by 6:19 pm in Lusaka, the capital. Zambia’s kwacha depreciated by 0.9% to 26.20 per dollar.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Exclusive: ANC discussion documents tabled ahead of power-sharing talks — one favours ANC-DA-IFP
Elections

Exclusive: ANC discussion documents tabled ahead of power-sharing talks — one favours ANC-DA-IFP
Fatalities rise as hail, flooding, snow, two tornadoes, heavy rainfall and high winds hit SA
South Africa

Fatalities rise as hail, flooding, snow, two tornadoes, heavy rainfall and high winds hit SA
Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law finally enacted
South Africa

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law finally enacted
‘Cape of Storms’ – climate researchers explain Cape Town’s recent extreme weather
Maverick Life

‘Cape of Storms’ – climate researchers explain Cape Town’s recent extreme weather
‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future
Maverick News

‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future

TOP READS IN SECTION

Coalition governments at provincial level set to provide another challenge for NHI takeoff
Business Maverick

Coalition governments at provincial level set to provide another challenge for NHI takeoff
Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law finally enacted
South Africa

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law finally enacted
The Finance Ghost — The market lowdown on Pepkor, Pick n Pay and Tiger Brands
Business Maverick

The Finance Ghost — The market lowdown on Pepkor, Pick n Pay and Tiger Brands
Weather Watch tracker — relatively dry, warm forecast for most of SA extended to October
South Africa

Weather Watch tracker — relatively dry, warm forecast for most of SA extended to October
Can Sean Summers plug the hole in PnP’s basket?
Business Maverick

Can Sean Summers plug the hole in PnP’s basket?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.