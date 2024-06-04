Maverick Citizen

Maverick Citizen

THUMBS DOWN

THUMBS DOWN
By Nathi and UBUNTOONS
04 Jun 2024
0

Elections Coalitions

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Divergent policy positions may hinder potential ANC-DA coalition talks to form a national government
Maverick News

Divergent policy positions may hinder potential ANC-DA coalition talks to form a national government
Exclusive: ANC discussion documents tabled ahead of power-sharing talks — one favours ANC-DA-IFP
Maverick News

Exclusive: ANC discussion documents tabled ahead of power-sharing talks — one favours ANC-DA-IFP
How Zuma’s MK party ruthlessly outmanoeuvred the ANC in KZN
Maverick News

How Zuma’s MK party ruthlessly outmanoeuvred the ANC in KZN
Bit players in Digital Vibes scandal on the hook while the big fish swim free
Maverick News

Bit players in Digital Vibes scandal on the hook while the big fish swim free
South African star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz to ‘give it my all’ at Paris Olympics
DM168

South African star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz to ‘give it my all’ at Paris Olympics

TOP READS IN SECTION

Seven confirmed dead after Nelson Mandela Bay downpours, with more rain expected
Maverick News

Seven confirmed dead after Nelson Mandela Bay downpours, with more rain expected
In defence of the NHI Bill process - There was unprecedented public engagement, says parliament's health chair
South Africa

In defence of the NHI Bill process – There was unprecedented public engagement, says parliament's health chair
Metro strives to prevent dam burst after deadly Nelson Mandela Bay downpours
South Africa

Metro strives to prevent dam burst after deadly Nelson Mandela Bay downpours
Two dead, four missing as destructive floods lash Nelson Mandela Bay
Maverick Citizen

Two dead, four missing as destructive floods lash Nelson Mandela Bay
Government plan to drop EIAs for Kruger National Park developments puts safeguards ‘at risk’
Maverick News

Government plan to drop EIAs for Kruger National Park developments puts safeguards ‘at risk’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.