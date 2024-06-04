Illustrative image: Sibanye Stillwater employees affiliated with Amcu and NUM protest at the mine’s stadium in Driefontein, South Africa. 9 May 2022 (Photo: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie)

The underground protest at Kroondal’s Kwezi shaft involves members of both the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), but Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted said neither union endorsed the wildcat action and were involved in talks to coax the miners to the surface.

The NUM said its members were being held underground against their will — an echo of the violent sit-ins late last year at the Gold One operations on the East Rand. The Gold One disruptions were among a wave of illegal underground protests that hit South Africa’s mining sector late last year.

“Our members are being held against their will underground, they are not supporting the strike,” NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu told Daily Maverick.

Amcu officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

“The strike started yesterday morning when the shift stayed underground and they have stayed underground,” Wellsted told Daily Maverick.

Wellsted said the protestors’ grievances stemmed from a “misunderstanding” over a proposed employee share ownership scheme (Esop) scheme. He said Kroondal employees will become part of the scheme after Sibanye’s acquisition of the operation from Anglo American Platinum is completed later this year.

In a letter to employees dated 3 June obtained by Daily Maverick, this was spelt out.

“… although a decision was made and communicated to the unions and employees that in future, all Kroondal employees will participate and benefit from an Esop scheme, the Company and unions continue to discuss the details of the proposed Kroondal Esop, which has not yet been implemented because the acquisition of Anglo Platinum’s 50% share in the Kroondal PSA transaction has not been concluded. These discussions are ongoing,” the letter says.

“The Company respects every person’s right to strike and raise their grievances, however, we have due processes in place that need to be followed and respected … This has left us no option but to take serious disciplinary action against the 213 employees which may include dismissal.”

Labour relations in South Africa’s mining sector in recent years have improved dramatically, with multi-year wage deals inked by several companies with multiple unions without a tool being downed.

But following the spate of similar underground sit-ins late last year, the drama unfolding at Kroondal suggests there are pockets of rank-and-file resentment in the shafts that occasionally bubble to the surface. DM