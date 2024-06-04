Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Modi’s Slim Victory Wipes $25 Billion Off Adani’s Wealth in Worst One-Day Rout

Modi’s Slim Victory Wipes $25 Billion Off Adani’s Wealth in Worst One-Day Rout
Gautam Adani and his wife Priti Adani arrive at a polling station in Ahmedabad on May 7, 2024.
By Bloomberg
04 Jun 2024
0

For Gautam Adani, an underwhelming election win for Narendra Modi’s party is worse than a short-seller attack.   

The Indian tycoon’s wealth tumbled by almost $25 billion Tuesday, the biggest one-day loss for an Asian billionaire ever, after the Modi-led political alliance failed to deliver the landslide electoral victory predicted by exit polls.

All 10 Adani Group stocks plummeted, wiping out almost $45 billion in group market value. It was the biggest single-day rout the $189 billion conglomerate has faced, dwarfing the hit from Hindenburg Research’s allegations of corporate malfeasance over a year ago.

Read More: Indian Stocks Lose $386 Billion as Polls Tighter Than Forecast

Adani’s wealth wipeout was the fourth-largest one-day decline on record caused by market swings, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The steep loss, exceeded only by Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, toppled Adani as Asia’s richest person and left his fortune at $97.5 billion.

Biggest Wealth Declines | Adani's plunge is biggest one-day drop for an Asian billionaire

On Monday, bullish exit polls for Modi boosted the Adani Group’s market value by $20 billion.

Adani’s rapid descent from one of the year’s biggest wealth gainers is a stark reminder that investors see his conglomerate’s fortunes as being tied to Modi’s mandate as India’s leader. The Adani Group and its founder have maintained that they have no improper relationship with the government and can execute their ambitious infrastructure projects under any administration.

Nevertheless, Adani knows he’s a heatscore in India’s election, with opposition leaders frequently invoking his name at campaign rallies and Modi himself unexpectedly accusing his rivals of receiving illegal cash from the billionaire at one point in the long campaign.

A coterie of advisers have asked the tycoon to avoid posting anything on social media about initial electoral results, said a person familiar with the matter, counseling him to say quiet until the new federal government is formed.

The Adani Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adani Shares Erase Market Value Gains Since Election Start

Both Modi and Adani hail from the western Indian state of Gujarat and have risen in tandem, with the tycoon’s sprawling business built on a close alignment with Modi’s nation-building priorities in infrastructure, green energy, defense and digital services.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. led the pack’s losses, with shares plunging 21% and 20% respectively. Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. nosedived 19% on Tuesday.

While this was the steepest single-day stock drop for the Adani group, overall losses in the wake of the Hindenburg attack last year were bigger, crossing $150 billion at their peak. The group had regained almost all of that value through Monday’s close.

Read More: A Weak Modi-Led Alliance Can Slow the Great India Stock Story

More broadly, India’s NSE Nifty 50 Index tumbled 5.9% Tuesday, its worst day in more than four years as investors fretted that a slim victory for the Modi-led coalition would hinder the new government’s ability to push through reforms.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Exclusive: ANC discussion documents tabled ahead of power-sharing talks — one favours ANC-DA-IFP
Elections

Exclusive: ANC discussion documents tabled ahead of power-sharing talks — one favours ANC-DA-IFP
Fatalities rise as hail, flooding, snow, two tornadoes, heavy rainfall and high winds hit SA
South Africa

Fatalities rise as hail, flooding, snow, two tornadoes, heavy rainfall and high winds hit SA
Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law finally enacted
South Africa

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law finally enacted
‘Cape of Storms’ – climate researchers explain Cape Town’s recent extreme weather
Maverick Life

‘Cape of Storms’ – climate researchers explain Cape Town’s recent extreme weather
‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future
Maverick News

‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future

TOP READS IN SECTION

Quietly confident South Africa head into the unknown at World Cup
Sport

Quietly confident South Africa head into the unknown at World Cup
I have a picture for you! 25 May - 31 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 25 May – 31 May 2024
Trump warns of 'breaking point' for Americans if he's jailed
Newsdeck

Trump warns of 'breaking point' for Americans if he's jailed
Claudia Sheinbaum claims sweeping mandate to become Mexico's first female president
Newsdeck

Claudia Sheinbaum claims sweeping mandate to become Mexico's first female president
Israel Says No Permanent Cease-Fire Unless Hamas Destroyed
Newsdeck

Israel Says No Permanent Cease-Fire Unless Hamas Destroyed

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.