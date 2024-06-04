Hail, flooding, snow, a possible tornado, heavy rainfall and high winds hit SA

Gift of the Givers is providing humanitarian aid to Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal residents affected by what was described as winds resembling a tornado on Monday, 4 June 2024. (Photo: Supplied)

Winter is setting in as severe weather batters parts of the country. More cold, wet and windy conditions are expected throughout this week, with snow falling in some areas.

Downed trees and destroyed homes were reported in the Tongaat area north of Durban on Monday afternoon after what appeared to be a tornado tore through the area.

Meanwhile, snow has been reported in the Karoo Hoogland Municipality in the Northern Cape, the first snow of the season according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

As a cut-off low moves over the country from the east to the west, the Eastern Cape has been hit by flooding. Heavy rains, cold temperatures and rough winds are affecting parts of the Western Cape.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed condolences to families in the Eastern Cape who had lost loved ones to floods in Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, Kariega and other parts of the province. At least seven people lost their lives while more than 1,000 people were displaced as the floods ravaged roads and homes.

In a statement, Ramaphosa urged people to keep safe by heeding weather alerts and exercising greater care and restraint on the roads in poor weather conditions.

Harsh weather is expected to continue in the Eastern Cape as SAWS issued an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive snow expected on Tuesday.

Stefaan Conradie, a climatology expert at UCT’s Climate System Analysis Group, added that SAWS’ monthly data showed that some places in the Eastern Cape, including Willowmore, had seen their wettest June day on record.

“Record warm June night-time temperatures were also recorded in the east before the storm moved in, which are now being replaced by icy cold day temperatures,” Conradie said.

In KZN, damaging winds resembling a tornado were also experienced north of Durban in January last year, which SAWS concluded to be a “landspout”. Similarly, in August 2023, another landspout was experienced in Hanover Park in Cape Town, blowing roofs off homes.

Gift of the Givers said more than 1,200 people had been displaced in Tongaat after several properties were destroyed due to the high winds. Power and cellphone towers had been damaged while many roads in the area were inaccessible. The relief organisation was distributing humanitarian aid to Tongaat residents who had moved to shelters on Monday.

Weather warning

SAWS issued several warnings for disruptive rain and damaging winds in Cape Town, Bergrivier, Cederberg, Drakenstein, Overstrand, Saldanha Bay, Stellenbosch, Swartland, Theewaterskloof and Cape Agulhas.

SAWS said that throughout Tuesday, the cut-off low was expected to bring significant rainfall over the southern parts of the West Coast, western parts of the Cape Winelands, Cape Town and western parts of the Overberg, with accumulations of 20-30mm in some areas and up to 50-70mm in isolated areas.

Cut-off low-pressure systems in winter are commonly associated with widespread rainfall, snowfall, strong to gale-force winds and rough sea conditions.

The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management spokesperson Sonica Lategan said all relevant departments would be on standby after SAWS issued Yellow Level 4 weather warnings on Monday.

Residents should also be on the alert after a Yellow Level 2 warning was issued for damaging winds that could affect watercraft between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday.

Lategan asked residents to clear out their drainage systems, raise floor levels of a structure higher than ground level; raise furniture on bricks to limit water damage; make sandbags; dig trenches around houses to divert water flows; report blocked drains; waterproof roofs; clear gutters and remove dead tree branches.

“For emergencies, residents can dial 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone,” Lategan said.

SAWS also cautioned residents to be careful on roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above their ankles.

“If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. Switch off electricity at the supply point to the building. Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to recognise flood dangers,” SAWS stated.

Unpredictable cut-off low systems

Phistos Mathebula, a forecaster at the Cape Town Weather Office, told Daily Maverick that cut-off low systems were harder to predict than cold fronts, and that this system was strengthening and weakening unpredictably so it was hard to tell which areas would be hit hardest.

“On Sunday we issued some yellow-level warnings for severe thunderstorms, but they didn’t materialise, and we had to issue warnings for disruptive rainfall for Monday. We are taking it day by day because this system is not performing like other systems. Cold fronts are more predictable.

“In the evening on Tuesday, that cutoff-low is expected to be over the southern parts of the country, but there is also another cutoff-low developing over the west of the country by Tuesday evening. This will intensify on Wednesday,” Mathebula said.

He said this cut-off low should weaken by Thursday and by Friday it should have moved to the far eastern parts of the country.

Conradie said that the Garden Route and Little Karoo were probably at the highest risk, but that the western mountains from the Western Cape to the Northern Cape could also be affected.

“There’s a real risk over the next few days. But the various forecasts differ substantially, so it’s hard to say with any confidence where the highest risk is,” Conradie said. DM