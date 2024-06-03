Shell Loses Appeal in Case Blocking South Africa Exploration

South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal on Monday, according to a summary of the judgment. However, it suspended the orders setting aside the granting of the exploration right and each of the two renewals in 2017 and 2021, pending finalization of the third renewal.

Activists in South Africa have had multiple victories in court against oil exploration activity, while the government has argued that opposing the activity limits economic development. Shell and TotalEnergies SE have made recent discoveries just across its maritime border in neighboring Namibia.

Shell welcomed the court’s direction that the exploration right remains valid, subject to further public consultation and the renewal application, a spokesperson said in an emailed reply to questions. The company is examining the ruling and considering next steps.

The Court of Appeals’ decision “is a disappointing outcome for the communities and supporting organizations” because it allows for the potential renewal of the exploration right, Natural Justice, one of the groups involved in the case, said in a statement. The parties against the activity are considering an appeal to the Constitutional Court.

South African Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has specifically defended oil exploration, citing numerous seismic surveys done in recent years. He was also an appellant in the appeal.