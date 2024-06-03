Wage strike
Nigerian unions shut down power grid to start strike over minimum wage
LAGOS/ABUJA, June 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria's main labour unions on Monday shut down the country's national grid to begin an indefinite strike over failure by the government to agree a new minimum wage, the Transmission Company of Nigeria said.
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) – two of the country’s biggest unions – said on May 1 that they would down tools if a new minimum wage was not agreed by the end of the month.
They declared an indefinite strike on Friday after wage talks collapsed and said the strike would last until a new minimum wage was in place.
