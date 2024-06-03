Newsdeck

Wage strike

Nigerian unions shut down power grid to start strike over minimum wage

Members of Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), confront staff of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission during a picket in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, 13 May 2024. The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) shut down activities at offices of electricity distribution companies such as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, the Transmission Company of Nigeria and Jos Electricity Distribution Company during a nation wide strike against the hikes in electricity tariff. In May the International Monetary Fund has advised the Nigerian government to halt what it referred to as implicit fuel and electricity subsidies, which are projected to cost as much as Naira 8.4 trillion (US5.8 billion) in 2024 from Naira 1.85 trillion in 2023. EPA-EFE/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE
By Reuters
03 Jun 2024
LAGOS/ABUJA, June 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria's main labour unions on Monday shut down the country's national grid to begin an indefinite strike over failure by the government to agree a new minimum wage, the Transmission Company of Nigeria said.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) – two of the country’s biggest unions – said on May 1 that they would down tools if a new minimum wage was not agreed by the end of the month.

They declared an indefinite strike on Friday after wage talks collapsed and said the strike would last until a new minimum wage was in place.

(Reporting by Isaac AnyaoguWriting by Chijioke OhuochaEditing by David Goodman)

