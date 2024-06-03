MK Party founder takes Zuma to court over party leadership, and more from around the world

MK Party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela and former President Jacob Zuma during the urgent application to invalidate Jacob Zuma as leader of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party at the Electoral Court sitting in the High Court in Gauteng on June 03, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The founder of MK Party is challenging the IECs decision to register former President Jacob Zuma as the leader of the party. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Jabulani Khumalo (MK Party Founder) during the urgent application to invalidate Jacob Zuma as leader of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party at the Electoral Court sitting in the High Court in Gauteng on June 03, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The founder of MK Party is challenging the IECs decision to register former President Jacob Zuma as the leader of the party. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Former President Jacob Zuma and Nhlamulo Ndhlela (MK Party spokesperson) during the urgent application to invalidate Jacob Zuma as leader of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party at the Electoral Court sitting in the High Court in Gauteng on June 03, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The founder of MK Party is challenging the IECs decision to register former President Jacob Zuma as the leader of the party. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
A member of the public as Dr Anthony Fauci, Former Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States, attends the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic at the US Capitol, Washington DC, USA, 03 June 2024. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Dr Anthony Fauci, Former Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States, attends the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic at the US Capitol, Washington DC, USA, 03 June 2024. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Protesters hold a ‘Bring Them Home Now’ banner calling for the release of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas, during the annual Israel Day parade along Fifth Avenue in New York, New York, USA, 02 June 2024. The parade has been held annually since 1964. EPA-EFE/OLGA FEDOROVA
Supporters of the Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) gather during a protest rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Karachi, Pakistan, 02 June 2024. More than 36,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
Ultra-Orthodox Jews block a road during a protest against military conscription outside the Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem, 02 June 2024. Israel’s Supreme Court hears on 02 June a response by the state over the ultra orthodox recruitment issue, after previously extending a deadline for the government to present a conscription plan for ultra-Orthodox Jews, who are traditionally exempt from military service. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters rally for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 03 June 2024. A Pakistani court on 03 June overturned Khan’s conviction in a case related to the leaking of official secrets, though he remains in jail in another case. His close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a former foreign minister, was also exonerated in the case concerning an alleged diplomatic cable sent by Pakistan’s then ambassador to Washington, Asad Majeed Khan, to the government led by Khan. Khan remains in jail due to his sentence in the unlawful marriage case. However, Qureshi may be released if the police do not arrest him for any other charges. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER
A health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child during a door-to-door vaccination campaign, in Karachi, Pakistan, 03 June 2024. A 2.5-year-old child from Shikarpur district, Sindh, has been paralyzed by wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1), marking the fourth case in Pakistan in 2024, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad notified. The virus is genetically linked to a cluster that disappeared from Pakistan in mid-2021 but was reintroduced through cross-border transmission from Afghanistan. According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Qasim Ali Shah, a week-long anti-polio campaign was launched on 03 June, to vaccinate in nine districts of the province including the provincial capital, to administer polio drops to 3.5 million children aiming to eliminate the disease from the country. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two nations where poliovirus is still endemic. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Sri Lankan flood victims wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in the suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 03 June 2024. Heavy monsoonal rainfall in Sri Lanka killed 15 people Aas reported by the disaster management center and impacted over 19,000 others, as electricity was cut off in several areas and schools were declared shut for Monday, in anticipation of further rain and flooding. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Potential divers during the SA Navy Recruitment Drive at the SA Navy Diving School on June 03, 2024 in Simons Town, South Africa. The divers functions includes underwater and coastal reconnaissance, search and rescue, clearance diving, demolitions and salvage operations. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Passengers on the Cunard cruise ship, the Queen Anne watch from the balconies during its official naming ceremony in Liverpool, Britain, 03 June 2024. The Queen Anne is Cunard’s latest luxury pinnacle-class cruise ship and the second largest in the fleet at 332.5 metres and 113,000 gross tons. The ship will be officially named at an event in Liverpool, the former headquarters of the shipping line. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
A parade paticipant walks in the 2024 WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California, USA, 02 June 2024. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
People participate in the 2024 Gay Pride March in Cali, Colombia, 02 June 2024. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action as spectators are reflected in glass during his men’s singles Round of 16 match against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina at the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 03 June 2024. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
Chase Jackson of USA in action during the Women’s Shot Put at the Diamond League athletics meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, 02 June 2024. EPA-EFE/Anders Wiklund. DM.
