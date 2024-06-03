Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 3 June

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 3 June
By Daily Maverick
03 Jun 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Coalition governments at provincial level set to provide another challenge for NHI takeoff
Business Maverick

Coalition governments at provincial level set to provide another challenge for NHI takeoff
Violence & Threats, Inc: Zuma may have overplayed his violent hand
South Africa

Violence & Threats, Inc: Zuma may have overplayed his violent hand
DisInfo Central: The evolution of MK's ‘big lie’ conspiracy theory about SA’s 2024 elections
South Africa

DisInfo Central: The evolution of MK's ‘big lie’ conspiracy theory about SA’s 2024 elections
IEC confirms Sunday poll results announcement amidst threats from Zuma's MK party
Maverick News

IEC confirms Sunday poll results announcement amidst threats from Zuma's MK party
Chaos Is The Point: Zuma threatens IEC, and daughter Duduzile attacks its Commissioner Janet Love
Maverick News

Chaos Is The Point: Zuma threatens IEC, and daughter Duduzile attacks its Commissioner Janet Love

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 31 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 31 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 30 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 30 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 29 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 29 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 28 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 28 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 27 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 27 May

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You did your job by casting your vote. Now, help us do ours.

Journalists are the watchdogs of democracy. Now that the votes have been counted, we need to make sure the politicians do their job.

Our members pay our journalists' salaries. If you appreciate this work, then join us.

Defending Democracy is an every day effort. Be part of it.

Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.