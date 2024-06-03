TGIFOOD

Lekker Brekker Monday: Cheesy breakfast muffins

Cheesy muffins. May 2024. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
03 Jun 2024
Our popular recipe for The Foodie’s Wife’s simple quickbread can easily be transformed into cheese muffins suitable for a quick breakfast bite.

We’ve published several variations on The Foodie’s Wife Diane Cassere’s buttermilk bread, made with a standard bottle of the dairy product. Sometimes with herbs, sometimes with garlic, and also with both.

The same dough mixture can be turned into muffins with hardly any effort at all.

All you need to do is grease six large muffin cavities, divide the batter into six equal parts, and your breakfast will be ready in under an hour.

In this version, there’s garlic but no herbs, but there’s nothing to stop you from adding a herb such as thyme or rosemary.

You need a six-cavity large muffin tin for these.

(Makes 6)

Ingredients

500g self-raising flour

500ml buttermilk

1 cup grated Cheddar cheese

2 tsp garlic salt or 2 cloves garlic

pinch of salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 180℃ and grease the cavities of a six-cavity muffin tray.

Sift the dry ingredients together and add the cheese. 

Add 25 ml water to the buttermilk carton and shake. Add this to the mixture and mix it into a sticky dough. 

This will give you a rustic dough which can be dropped into the six greased units in a large muffin pan.

Bake at 180℃ for 50 minutes or until golden brown.

Break them open and slather them with butter while still hot. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido. Order his book, foodSTUFF, here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

