In pictures – Five days that shifted South Africa’s political landscape

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech at the official announcement at the IEC National Results Operation Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Felix Dlangamandla
03 Jun 2024
For some, it was five nail-biting days; for others it was pure elation. And for many others it was a massive disappointment. Daily Maverick chief photographer Felix Dlangamandla spent Wednesday 29 May to Sunday 02 June at the national elections centre in Midrand, capturing the high and lows of the 2024 South African elections.

Bheki Cele and Gwede Mantashe share a light moment at the official announcement at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

President Cyril Ramaphosa walks to the stage to deliver the main speech at the official announcement at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for the official announcement at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe have a chat at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula briefs the media at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A shadow of the ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula on the backdrop while he briefs the media at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Leader of the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party Jacob Zuma arrives at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Leader of the uMkhonto Wesizwe party Jacob Zuma and his daughter Duduzile at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Gayton McKenzie, president of the Patriotic Alliance, at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Songezo Zibi, Rise Mzansi leader, at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Jacob Zuma’s whisperer, Duduzile Zuma at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Gayton McKenzie, president of the Patriotic Alliance, and Makashule Gana of Rise Mzansi at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Marshall Dlamini, EFF leader Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The EFF’s Vuyani Pambo, Omphile Maotwe and Floyd Shivambu, and the ANC’s Gwede Mantashe at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Party agents and IEC staff at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

African Congress for Transformation leader Ace Magashule at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 31 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

EFF leader Advocate Dali Mpofu and Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 31 May 2024.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Dali Mpofu and Duduzile Zuma at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 31 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

EFF’s Floyd Shivambu at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 31 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

 

The ANC’s Gwede Mantashe and Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 31 May 2024.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) DM

