In pictures – Five days that shifted South Africa’s political landscape

Bheki Cele and Gwede Mantashe share a light moment at the official announcement at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
President Cyril Ramaphosa walks to the stage to deliver the main speech at the official announcement at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for the official announcement at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe have a chat at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula briefs the media at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
A shadow of the ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula on the backdrop while he briefs the media at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Leader of the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party Jacob Zuma arrives at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Leader of the uMkhonto Wesizwe party Jacob Zuma and his daughter Duduzile at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Gayton McKenzie, president of the Patriotic Alliance, at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Songezo Zibi, Rise Mzansi leader, at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Jacob Zuma’s whisperer, Duduzile Zuma at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Gayton McKenzie, president of the Patriotic Alliance, and Makashule Gana of Rise Mzansi at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Marshall Dlamini, EFF leader Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
The EFF’s Vuyani Pambo, Omphile Maotwe and Floyd Shivambu, and the ANC’s Gwede Mantashe at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Party agents and IEC staff at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
African Congress for Transformation leader Ace Magashule at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 31 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
EFF leader Advocate Dali Mpofu and Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 31 May 2024.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Dali Mpofu and Duduzile Zuma at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 31 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
EFF’s Floyd Shivambu at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 31 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
The ANC’s Gwede Mantashe and Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 31 May 2024.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) DM
