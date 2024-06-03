Defend Truth

2024 ELECTIONS

In pictures — a thumbs-up to South Africans’ passion for making their mark

In pictures — a thumbs-up to South Africans’ passion for making their mark
‘I stood in a very long queue this evening to cast my vote. Loved how the shadows of the voters in the queue were cast over the mural on the wall.’ – Constantia Primary, Cape Town. (Photo: Lauren Rautenbach)
By Daily Maverick Readers
03 Jun 2024
0

We asked our readers to send in their voting day photos – and they did not disappoint. These images, selected by our newsroom, tell the story of a nation committed to democracy. Some voters braved long queues, others had breathtaking views, and the triumphant selfies with inked fingers tell their own story. But South Africans young and old, across the country and beyond, came out in their masses to vote, showing civic pride and unity.

election

‘My son, a first-time voter who has lived most of his life abroad, cast his vote. I burst out in tears witnessing freedom for him.’ – Maputo, Mozambique. (Photo: Samvea Olkers)

election

‘Special vote from home, wouldn’t miss it even with an injured leg. #ResponsibleCitizen. #ProudlySouthAfrican.’ (Photo: Noluthando Dlova)

election pictures

‘Elisabet Mahlangu, born in 1939, and Daniel Mahlangu, born in 1940, of Boschkop.’ – Boschkop, Pretoria. (Photo: Petro Grobler)

election pictures

‘On the way to the voting station we picked up voting hikers.’ – Wachtenbietjieskop, Bronkhorstspruit. (Photo: LP Louw)

And a very special picture in this essay is of possibly the oldest voter in South Africa. ‘My mom Bessie Keet at 104.’ – Montana, Pretoria. (Photo: Ilse Lombard)

‘Got in early.’ – Schotsche Kloof Primary School, Bo-Kaap, Cape Town. (Photo: Donnet Dumas)

Done! Early voting in KSA.’ – Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Claire du Trevou)

‘My view while waiting to vote.’ – Van Reenen, KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: Cilla Dowse)

‘We still believe in a rainbow nation.’ – Johannesburg. (Photo: Catharina Clark)

 

‘Rosendal and Mautse, voting in the village.’ – Rosendal, Free State. (Photo: Aryn Guiney)

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Coalition governments at provincial level set to provide another challenge for NHI takeoff
South Africa

Coalition governments at provincial level set to provide another challenge for NHI takeoff
South African star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz to ‘give it my all’ at Paris Olympics
DM168

South African star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz to ‘give it my all’ at Paris Olympics
Violence & Threats, Inc: Zuma may have overplayed his violent hand
South Africa

Violence & Threats, Inc: Zuma may have overplayed his violent hand
A disturbing journey into the human psyche and trophy hunting
South Africa

A disturbing journey into the human psyche and trophy hunting
Disinformation nation — a concerted campaign to destabilise SA post elections
South Africa

Disinformation nation — a concerted campaign to destabilise SA post elections

TOP READS IN SECTION

Chaos Is The Point: Zuma threatens IEC, and daughter Duduzile attacks its Commissioner Janet Love
Maverick News

Chaos Is The Point: Zuma threatens IEC, and daughter Duduzile attacks its Commissioner Janet Love
IEC confirms Sunday poll results announcement amidst threats from Zuma's MK party
Maverick News

IEC confirms Sunday poll results announcement amidst threats from Zuma's MK party
Jacob Zuma’s MK party wants a revote — but what does the law say?
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma’s MK party wants a revote — but what does the law say?
The Free State: ANC holds on tight, DA makes gains, Ace fizzles out
Maverick News

The Free State: ANC holds on tight, DA makes gains, Ace fizzles out
Government plan to drop EIAs for Kruger National Park developments puts safeguards ‘at risk’
Maverick News

Government plan to drop EIAs for Kruger National Park developments puts safeguards ‘at risk’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You did your job by casting your vote. Now, help us do ours.

Journalists are the watchdogs of democracy. Now that the votes have been counted, we need to make sure the politicians do their job.

Our members pay our journalists' salaries. If you appreciate this work, then join us.

Defending Democracy is an every day effort. Be part of it.

Join the cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

Get DM168 delivered to your door

Subscribe to DM168 home delivery and get your favourite newspaper delivered every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Subscribe Now→