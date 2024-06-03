2024 ELECTIONS
In pictures — a thumbs-up to South Africans’ passion for making their mark
We asked our readers to send in their voting day photos – and they did not disappoint. These images, selected by our newsroom, tell the story of a nation committed to democracy. Some voters braved long queues, others had breathtaking views, and the triumphant selfies with inked fingers tell their own story. But South Africans young and old, across the country and beyond, came out in their masses to vote, showing civic pride and unity.
