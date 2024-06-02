Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Trump Courts Young Voters by Joining TikTok He Tried to Ban

Trump Courts Young Voters by Joining TikTok He Tried to Ban
The logo for ByteDance Ltd.'s TikTok app is arranged for a photograph on a smartphone in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. TikTok, which has Chinese owners, announced it would pull its viral video app from Hong Kong's mobile stores in the coming days even as President Donald Trump threatened to ban it in the U.S. Photographer: Lam Yik/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
02 Jun 2024
0

Former President Donald Trump joined TikTok, the Chinese-owned platform he tried to ban in the US, as the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee steps up efforts to reach young voters.

Fresh from being convicted in the first criminal trial of a former US president, Trump made his debut on the video-sharing app with a 13-second clip alongside Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White. “It’s my honor,” Trump said in the video, which cuts to scenes of fans cheering for him at a UFC fight in Newark, New Jersey.

Trump, who polls suggest is leading President Joe Biden among voters in most of seven key swing states, has been seeking to shift attention away from his case since last week’s verdict.

He touted a 24-hour fundraising record of almost $53 million immediately after the jury found him guilty in the New York trial and announced an initiative to recruit volunteers to canvass neighborhoods leading up to the election in November.

A New York jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a hush-money payment to a porn star, a conspiracy that prosecutors said deprived voters of vital information before the 2016 presidential election. Sentencing is set for July 11.

‘Breaking Point’

Asked about the risk of facing house arrest or jail time, Trump suggested it could provoke an outcry.

“I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” he said in a Fox News interview broadcast Sunday. “I think it would be tough for the public to take. You know at a certain point there’s a breaking point.”

Lara Trump, who has been the Republican National Committee’s co-chair since March, said her father-in-law’s supporters will “remain calm and protest at the ballot box on Nov. 5.”

“So they shouldn’t do anything until voting starts, and then they’re going to come out in droves,” she said on CNN’s State of the Union.

Before Trump started his TikTok account, his main super political action committee joined last month.

“We will leave no front undefended and this represents the continued outreach to a younger audience consuming pro-Trump and anti-Biden content,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement Sunday.

TikTok’s fate has become a election-year issue as its Chinese parent, ByteDance Ltd., faces a deadline to sell its stake in the company or face a ban in US app stores. TikTok is suing the US government over the law, which was backed by congressional Republicans and Biden in a bid to address concerns that the Chinese government could access user data or influence what’s seen on the app.

More than 170 million Americans have accounts on the popular platform, according to the company, including many Gen-Z and millennial voters who both Biden and Trump have been courting. Biden’s decision to sign the divest-or-ban law has drawn blowback from younger voters on the app, including some influencers who have backed his reelection bid.

Trump has criticized Biden’s decision even though he tried to force a sale of the app as president. He blamed Biden for “banning TikTok” in a post on his social media platform in April, saying he was addressing “especially the young people.”

The former president and his allies have alleged that Google and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook engaged in election interference. There’s no evidence to support those claims.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

IEC confirms Sunday poll results announcement amidst threats from Zuma's MK party
Maverick News

IEC confirms Sunday poll results announcement amidst threats from Zuma's MK party
Violence & Threats, Inc: Zuma may have overplayed his violent hand
South Africa

Violence & Threats, Inc: Zuma may have overplayed his violent hand
LIVE: Our democracy is strong and robust. Our people have spoken — Ramaphosa
Blog

LIVE: Our democracy is strong and robust. Our people have spoken — Ramaphosa
Chaos Is The Point: Zuma threatens IEC, and daughter Duduzile attacks its Commissioner Janet Love
Maverick News

Chaos Is The Point: Zuma threatens IEC, and daughter Duduzile attacks its Commissioner Janet Love
Jacob Zuma’s MK party wants a revote — but what does the law say?
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma’s MK party wants a revote — but what does the law say?

TOP READS IN SECTION

South Africa’s Shock Election Imperils Business-Driven Reforms
Newsdeck

South Africa’s Shock Election Imperils Business-Driven Reforms
I have a picture for you! 18 May - 24 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 18 May – 24 May 2024
I have a picture for you! 25 May - 31 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 25 May – 31 May 2024
Huggies Owner Kimberly-Clark Exits Africa’s Most Populous Market
Newsdeck

Huggies Owner Kimberly-Clark Exits Africa’s Most Populous Market
South Africa’s ANC Has No Good Options as Majority Vanishes
Newsdeck

South Africa’s ANC Has No Good Options as Majority Vanishes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You did your job by casting your vote. Now, help us do ours.

Journalists are the watchdogs of democracy. Now that the votes have been counted, we need to make sure the politicians do their job.

Our members pay our journalists' salaries. If you appreciate this work, then join us.

Defending Democracy is an every day effort. Be part of it.

Join the cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.