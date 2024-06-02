Streets flood in several suburbs of Kariega (Uitenhage) in Nelson Mandela Bay on 1 June 2024, as 200mm of rain fell in the area. (Photo: Supplied)

Seven people have been confirmed dead and more than a thousand displaced as heavy rains battered Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday night.

On Sunday, the South African Weather Service issued another weather warning for the area predicting more than 50mm of rain overnight.

Displaced families were moved to schools and community halls, but about 50 people living in the Daku and Korea settlements refused to move, saying they were concerned that their belongings would be stolen.

Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor Gary van Niekerk confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the death toll for devastating floods in the metro now stood at seven. He said the municipality’s disaster management teams would remain on high alert.

“I am especially concerned since the number of fatal incidences is increasing, with at least seven residents confirmed deceased at this stage. The investigations into missing residents related to the severe weather conditions are still continuing.

“In those cases, we are hoping for the best, but persistent rainfall will make the work of our emergency teams even more difficult.

“While doing an assessment in the Kariega area, I was shocked at the stark image of a deceased person lying in the street in the Kamesh area.

“I was called to the scene where the body, forlorn amongst the rubble and debris, laid while South African Police Services gathered evidence.

“Besides several flooded and closed roads, I would like to remind motorists that there are also damaged road surfaces, especially in the Kariega area, which can potentially damage their vehicles,” Van Niekerk continued.

“We are calling on residents rather to stay indoors and avoid exposure to the weather conditions to the best of their abilities,” Van Niekerk said.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said that a three-year-old was among those drowned.

“All emergency services are currently conducting search and rescue operations. The SANDF has deployed a helicopter to help assess and access inaccessible areas. Gift of the Givers and Rescue South Africa have also come on board to support search and rescue operations.”

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said on Sunday that a police officer, Constable Elroy May (39) from the anti-gang unit in Gqeberha, died on the R75 when the vehicle he was travelling in rolled due to the bad weather.

“According to a witness, the driver of the state vehicle lost control, rolled against the embankment and then [the vehicle] landed on its roof. Const May died on the scene. A culpable homicide case is opened for investigation,” she said.

“We are working tirelessly with Disaster Management at the municipalities to monitor the situation and provide assistance where needed. If you must travel, please be vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas, as the depth and strength of the water can be deceptive and potentially life-threatening,” Mene said.

Heavy rains also caused water mains to two reservoirs to wash away, leaving Kwanobuhle without water. The municipality sent teams out to work on stabilising the area to prevent more failures.

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), an entity of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, redirected funds for regular street cleaners to emergency work.

MBDA CEO Anele Qaba said 75 recruits had been deployed to help residents clean up flood damage “so that people can get back to work and that the economy does not suffer further.”

“We have already contacted the city’s management team at the Disaster Management’s Joint Operations Centre, and we will take direction from them,” Qaba said.

Meanwhile, Nelson Mandela Bay residents opened their hearts to flood victims. Afri-Save Cash & Carry opened its doors at 10 am so that all affected people could have a warm meal. The Walmer Town Hall was opened as a drop-off point for donations of blankets and water, as was the South End Fire Station.

MEC for Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs Zolile Williams said emergency services had been working throughout the night and were still assisting people affected by the flooding.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.

He said officials in the Provincial Disaster Management Centre were monitoring the situation as the rainy weather is expected to continue until Monday.

Kouga Municipality

Several areas falling under the Kouga Municipality were also hard hit by heavy rains and floods.

In St Francis Bay, Zwelitsha has seen several homes flooded. Affected residents will be relocated to the community hall for safety. Flooding has also affected other areas in St Francis Bay, including Tarragona Road.

In Aston Bay, Shearwater Drive and parts of Dolphin Drive are completely submerged, with water levels at houses in some places reaching up to window height. Jeffreys Bay is also experiencing significant flooding, particularly in Pellsrus and parts of Da Gama Road.

Tjoksville in Thornhill has reported a few flooded houses, with affected residents to be moved to the community hall. Adam Street has also experienced flooding, affecting several homes.

Residents were advised to avoid the R102 behind Thornhill due to rockfalls and to use the N2 instead.

The municipality said in a statement issued on Sunday that its priority was to move affected residents to community halls.

By Sunday night, Gift of the Givers teams had handed out 1,000 blankets and served meals to residents affected by the floods. DM