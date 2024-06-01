Defend Truth

2024 ELECTIONS

Appeal for calm as Electoral Commission extends objections deadline, tries to diffuse counting debacle

Appeal for calm as Electoral Commission extends objections deadline, tries to diffuse counting debacle
Commissioner of the Independent Electoral Commission, Mosotho Moepya during a press conference outlining their readiness ahead of the final registration weekend. Pretoria, South Africa. 23 January 2019. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)
By Victoria O’Regan
01 Jun 2024
0

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has appealed for calm and for ‘voices of reason to continue to prevail’ as it tries to diffuse the drama over vote counting. The IEC has extended the deadline for objections.

The IEC has extended the deadline for objections to counting and capturing to 6pm on Saturday 1 June. 

The commission held a press conference on Saturday afternoon to provide an update on objections and vote capturing. The commission took no questions from journalists and said it would hold a second press conference later tonight. 

“As part of finalising the results management process, the commission wishes to assure this nation and everyone else that is following our elections, that we continue to place priority on the finalisation of these results, in a transparent and orderly manner. 

“We are not going to rush. We are not going to overlook anything,” said IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya. 

On Friday night, 17 political parties in the Western Cape submitted an urgent objection to the IEC in terms of Section 55 of the Electoral Act. The parties jointly called for an extension of the period for submitting formal complaints, until 48 hours after the last ballot paper has been scanned and submitted for verification. 

Party agents and IEC staff at the IEC Results Operation Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Objections in Nelson Mandela Bay

Additionally, the DA is awaiting a ruling from the IEC on objections lodged in three districts in Nelson Mandela Bay. Daily Maverick has heard of 55 objections being lodged in the City of Johannesburg alone. 

Moepya said the IEC and its chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo have — after engaging with the party liaison committee (PLC) — received a request for the IEC to look at the objections that will be filed late. 

“I am very pleased — as we have communicated to the PLC — that the commission has, in fact, agreed to that request because there is a lot of goodwill that must be shown throughout this election compilation process,” said Moepya.

Moepya said the IEC had agreed that the objection process would continue until 6pm on Saturday evening.

“The commission welcomes this constructive way of allowing political parties and independent candidates to bring their deep-felt concerns to the commission, and for the commission to engage similarly. This is very important in an electoral contest,” he said. 

Every concern raised

He said that the IEC “wishes to reiterate that every concern raised in this objection [process] will be conceded, and we will do so carefully”.

“We are not going to be technical, we are going to look at the issues that are brought before us and we are going to consider them in the process of ensuring the integrity of these elections,” he said. 

“Where the commission finds materiality through the results process, it will order appropriate remedies — which in some instances may include specific recounts,” Moepya continued. 

Moepya said the IEC wishes to assure South Africa that it will take it into its confidence “right until the end”.

He appealed to all electoral stakeholders including political leaders, independent candidates, the media, civil society, traditional leadership and organised business “to please remain calm; for leaders to lead this nation at this time; and for voices of reason to continue to prevail”.

“This is a moment that we need to manage and manage well,” said Moepya. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

DA set to retain Western Cape, rising well above 50% vote - with PA in third place
Maverick News

DA set to retain Western Cape, rising well above 50% vote – with PA in third place
Duduzile Zuma says MK open to working with ANC — sans Ramaphosa
South Africa

Duduzile Zuma says MK open to working with ANC — sans Ramaphosa
‘SA is witch-hunting us’ — Wanted Gupta brothers get court green light to visit ailing mom in India
Maverick News

‘SA is witch-hunting us’ — Wanted Gupta brothers get court green light to visit ailing mom in India
It’s a wrap — ANC down, but not out, as deal-making kicks off
South Africa

It’s a wrap — ANC down, but not out, as deal-making kicks off
LIVE: IEC calls for calm as it extends deadline for objections
Blog

LIVE: IEC calls for calm as it extends deadline for objections

TOP READS IN SECTION

DA set to retain Western Cape, rising well above 50% vote - with PA in third place
Maverick News

DA set to retain Western Cape, rising well above 50% vote – with PA in third place
DA threatens to approach courts over IEC elections ‘omnishambles’
Maverick News

DA threatens to approach courts over IEC elections ‘omnishambles’
ANC gags NEC members as MK party rages over Mantashe ‘tribalism’ comment
Maverick News

ANC gags NEC members as MK party rages over Mantashe ‘tribalism’ comment
PHOTO ESSAY: Action at the national and Western Cape results centres
Maverick News

PHOTO ESSAY: Action at the national and Western Cape results centres
Government plan to drop EIAs for Kruger National Park developments puts safeguards ‘at risk’
Maverick News

Government plan to drop EIAs for Kruger National Park developments puts safeguards ‘at risk’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You did your job by casting your vote. Now, help us do ours.

Journalists are the watchdogs of democracy. Now that the votes are cast, we need to make sure that whoever is elected does their job.

Our members pay our journalists' salaries. If you appreciate this work, then join us.

Defending Democracy is an every day effort. Be part of it.

Join the cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.