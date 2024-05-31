Wall Street Scans for Potential Volatility After Trump Verdict

But for traders, the question now is how the decision will impact markets that are already starting to prepare for the 2024 US elections — in which Trump is all but certain to face off with President Joe Biden.

Never miss an episode. Follow The Big Take daily podcast today.

“The stock market has a history of tuning out domestic political turmoil,” said Ed Yardeni, founder of Yardeni Research. “However, the political climate is clearly going to be even more volatile after the Trump verdict, which could increase volatility in the stock market.”

Here’s what others on Wall Street are saying:

Helen Given, a foreign-exchange trader at Monex

“This doesn’t change that much in respect to foreign exchange at the moment. What we now have to look for is the sentencing in July.”

Amarjit Sahota, executive director at Klarity FX

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty here on what this means for his campaign. We need to know what sentencing risk looks like to know what sort of impact there will be.”

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co.

“It’s hard to know how much immediate impact it will have. This does not necessarily mean that Trump’s chances of winning in November have gone down.”

Paresh Upadhyaya, director of fixed income and currency strategy at Amundi, US

“The market reaction is likely to be muted. I think market expectations for a guilty verdict were somewhat priced into markets. The bigger impact to markets could be if this guilty verdict begins to turn the momentum away from Trump to Biden. Even then, I think market attention won’t really focus on the election until after Labor Day.”

Adam Phillips, managing director of investments at EP Wealth Advisors

“I’m sure many are holding their breath and anxiously awaiting to see how markets react tomorrow. Unfortunately, we do not have a historical analog to draw upon here but we know that tensions are running high and are prepared for some pressure across risk assets. Ultimately, we believe any weakness related to these events will be short-lived, and advise investors to remain focused on the drivers of long-run returns such as earnings growth and the broad economic outlook.”

Kyle Chapman, FX Markets Analyst at Ballinger Group

“As far as I can tell the most likely outcome is a fine and it’s probably unlikely that it hurts his chances of being re-elected. We’ll have to see how the polls react to the verdict.” A potential “Trump presidency would likely be dollar positive because of the geopolitical tension and trade wars he’d bring with him. So if his chances are hurt that would be consequential down the line.”

Rodrigo Catril, strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd.