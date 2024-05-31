Ten into eight doesn’t go as URC pool phase dust set to settle

Andre-Hugo Venter of the Stormers in action against Dragons during the United Rugby Championship, Newport, Wales.

There are 10 teams that could make the top eight. The identities of the top four are decided, meaning quarterfinal home-ground advantage, but their final positions are not.

Currently, the standings positions are: Munster, the Bulls, Leinster and Glasgow. But at the conclusion of the round anyone of those four could be top and any one of them, fourth.

The Bulls travel to Durban to meet the Sharks in round 18 where a win will be enough to secure the SA Shield (for being the top South African team). A win with a bonus point would guarantee second place on the standings at least, which would allow for a home semi-final if they progress past the quarters.

Coach Jake White has picked a full-strength team for the match knowing that a maximum haul of five points at King’s Park has to be the objective.

The Sharks might be out of playoff contention, but they won the European Challenge Cup last weekend, and have displayed much improved form in recent weeks.

If history is anything to go by, South African teams do not roll over for each other. If anything, they raise their level, so the Bulls will have to earn everything if they are to collect a full haul of points.

Tough assignment

The Lions have an outside chance of making the top eight and therefore qualifying for the postseason for the first time in the three-year history of the tournament.

But to do that they will have to beat the Stormers at the DHL Stadium. That is as tough as strolling in downtown Doornfontein after dark displaying the latest smartphone while wearing an expensive Swiss watch and hoping not to be mugged. It’s doable, but you don’t fancy your chances.

The Stormers can’t finish outside the top eight, but they will want to enter the playoffs with momentum, while defeat to the Lions could see them drop down the standings.

The Lions, meanwhile, must win and take a bonus point to sneak into the top eight. They are currently tied on 49 log points with the eighth-placed Benetton and seventh-placed Edinburgh.

Spicing up the clash, the Joburgers have a superior attacking record this season with a 63-point lead over the Stormers, but the home side have been more effective on defence, conceding 45 points fewer in their 17 matches to date.

The Stormers will draw inspiration from the fact that they only suffered one defeat at home this season in the tournament — against Ospreys — but with both teams desperate for a victory, it could prove to be a tight match.

Here is what the top 10 teams need in the final round: