Sport

TESTING TIMES

Proteas Women announce strong squad for tough multi-format tour against India

Proteas Women announce strong squad for tough multi-format tour against India
Victor Mpitsang, CSA convenor of selectors (left) and Clinton du Preez, Proteas woman convenor of selectors, East London International Convention Centre. 31 January 2023. (Photo: Michael Sheehan / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
31 May 2024
0

Lara Goodall, Chloe Tryon and Ayanda Hlubi will miss out on at least the ODI and Test match legs of the Proteas Women’s multiformat tour to India.

The Proteas Women announced a near full-strength side for the One Day International and Test match leg of their three-week multiformat tour to India next month.

Lara Goodall (minor hamstring), Chloe Tryon (back), and Ayanda Hlubi (groin) are the only regular squad members missing from the 16-player team announcement as they recover from various injuries.

The T20I squad has not been announced yet, with the three-match series set for the end of the tour with an eye toward the T20 World Cup later in the year.

Goodall, Tryon and Hlubi will each be aiming to recover in time for the short format series.

The rest of the experienced Proteas Women squad features the return of SA Emerging and Dolphins all-rounder Nondumiso Shangase, who rejoins the national team for the first time since the Bangladesh tour in December 2023.

Additionally, Garden Route Badgers wicketkeeper Mieke de Ridder returns after missing the recent tour against Sri Lanka due to a hand injury, replacing 16-year-old Karabo Meso in the squad.

Opening batter Tazmin Brits also returns to the fray as she continues to recover from a knee operation she underwent in April after suffering an injury in the home series against Sri Lanka. Brits will undergo a fitness test before the team departs, to determine the extent of her participation in the tour.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Post-Moreeng, new Proteas women coach has a solid foundation to build on

“Everyone’s excited and looking forward to the tour to India,” interim coach Dillon du Preez said.

“So far, preparation has been great. We had a big focus on options against spin and it was good to see the buy-in from the team.

“We also have new management involved, so this would be a great opportunity for them to find their feet before we come back and start our preparation for the World Cup.

“The key for us would be to assess the conditions as soon as possible, be calm under pressure and try and play key moments in the game better than the opposition. We all know a series against India in India will always be tough.

“Looking at our previous series against Sri Lanka, as a team we agreed that we need to improve and be more consistent in our overall execution,” he added.

Itinerary

Before departing for India on Saturday, 8 June, the team will gather for a pre-tour camp in Tshwane from 4-8 June to fine-tune their skills in preparation for the conditions in the subcontinent.

The Proteas Women will play a warm-up match against a Board President’s XI on 13 June at Bengaluru.

The tour in India officially begins with three ODIs from 16 June which form part of the Women’s Championship for 2022-2025, which in turn forms part of the qualification process for the 50-over World Cup in India next year.

A one-off Test match will follow in Chennai before the three T20Is to complete the tour, ending on 9 July.

“We have a multiformat tour which requires various strategic thought processes,” said Clinton du Preez, Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors.

“One being the ICC Women’s Championship, and we’re looking to strengthen our position on the log for automatic qualification.

“The T20Is are in preparation for the World Cup, and especially with this tour and the T20 World Cup being played on the subcontinent, this gives us a final opportunity to look at options within our squad as to how we set up for the upcoming World Cup.” DM

Proteas Women ODI and Test Squad – Outbound Tour to India

Laura Wolvaardt (Captain) (Titans), Anneke Bosch (Titans), Tazmin Brits ( Lions), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Annerie Dercksen (Garden Route Badgers), Mieke de Ridder (Garden Route Badgers), Sinalo Jafta (Lions), Marizanne Kapp (Western Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions) (ODI Squad Only), Masabata Klaas (Titans), Suné Luus (Titans), Eliz-Mari Marx (Titans), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Nondumiso Shangase (Dolphins), ⁠Delmi Tucker (Western Province)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE: 'We are fine' — Nomvula Mokonyane puts on brave face as ANC suffers grave election losses
Blog

LIVE: 'We are fine' — Nomvula Mokonyane puts on brave face as ANC suffers grave election losses
ANC discusses cooperation with other parties as it seems set to lose KZN
South Africa

ANC discusses cooperation with other parties as it seems set to lose KZN
Five things we know about the elections right now
South Africa

Five things we know about the elections right now
ANC gags NEC members as MK party rages over Mantashe ‘tribalism’ comment
Maverick News

ANC gags NEC members as MK party rages over Mantashe ‘tribalism’ comment
DA set to retain Western Cape, rising well above 50% vote - with PA in third place
Maverick News

DA set to retain Western Cape, rising well above 50% vote – with PA in third place

TOP READS IN SECTION

Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
Maverick News

Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
Maverick News

It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
Early surge by Zuma's MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters
Maverick News

Early surge by Zuma's MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters
PHOTO ESSAY: Action at the national and Western Cape results centres
Maverick News

PHOTO ESSAY: Action at the national and Western Cape results centres
ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
Maverick News

ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You did your job by casting your vote. Now, help us do ours.

Journalists are the watchdogs of democracy. Now that the votes are cast, we need to make sure that whoever is elected does their job.

Our members pay our journalists' salaries. If you appreciate this work, then join us.

Defending Democracy is an every day effort. Be part of it.

Join the cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.